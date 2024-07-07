Victim of brutal bus stop assault ‘insulted’ by teen attacker’s lenient sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victim of brutal bus stop assault ‘insulted’ by teen attacker’s lenient sentence

Stuart Campbell had to give up work and still suffers PTSD - while his attacker Ty McLellan was given a community sentence and has been ordered to pay him £300 compensation.

By Joanne Warnock
Stuart Campbell, left, shows off the wounds he suffered after the attack at the hands of Ty McLellan, right.
Stuart Campbell, left, shows off the wounds he suffered after the attack at the hands of Ty McLellan, right.

An Elgin dad who was attacked at a bus stop on Christmas Eve has spoken of his disgust at the lenient sentence handed to his teenage attacker.

Stuart Campbell says he feels “insulted” that 18-year-old Ty McLellan was only ordered to pay him £300 compensation last week at Elgin Sheriff Court.

For Mr Campbell, the consequences of the unprovoked attack in 2021 have been far more devastating – and he continues to suffer to this day.

Mr Campbell had to give up his job as a bricklayer because of the injuries he sustained and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Ty McLellan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.

The 53-year-old had been on a night out with friends when he was attacked by McLellan as he waited for a bus home to Elgin in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

“He just appeared out of nowhere,” Mr Campbell said. “I don’t think I even said anything to him – it was completely unprovoked.

“The next thing I’m on the ground and was being kicked and beaten up. I’d had a few drinks so I couldn’t defend myself.”

McLellan – who was 16 at the time –  fled the scene but made several posts on social media about the incident, where he freely admitted the drunken attack and said he was “covered in blood”.

Teen attacker’s texts

Ty McLellan sent texts to friends about the brutal assault in Fochabers. Supplied by DC Thomson

One of Mr Campbell’s relatives saw the incriminating text messages and sent him copies.

He said: “It’s disgusting he posted about it. He also posted photos of himself covered in blood.

“One of my pals went back the next day to look for my glasses, which had been knocked off, and he told me the bus shelter had blood all over it.”

Mr Campbell said doctors at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin were shocked by his injuries.

“Two of the doctors treating me told me later that they thought it should have been a case of attempted murder – the injuries were so bad,” Mr Campbell said.

“Even my police liaison officer said the CCTV footage was brutal – some of the blows to my head were really hard-hitting.

“In court they said I’d had some cuts glued together – but no mention of the ones that were so big they had to be stapled.”

Stuart Campbell was attacked while he waited for a bus in Fochabers Picture shows; Stuart Campbell. Supplied.

In the years since the attack, Mr Campbell has been diagnosed with PTSD and says even simple things, like a dog barking or a doorbell ringing, will give him a fright.

“I am very jumpy, I can’t sleep – the smallest things startle me,” Mr Campbell explained.

“I’ve had to see counsellors and it’s affecting my relationship with my wife – I get short-tempered. It’s all been very hard to deal with.

“I’ve had to give up my job as a self-employed bricklayer.

“Every time I bend down, I get halo headaches – a doctor told me this is post-concussive syndrome.

Mr Campbell was in court to see McLellan be sentenced last week.

McLellan pled guilty to the assault and was ordered to pay £300 compensation to Mr Campbell.

The teenager also admitted a further charge of having a knife on an Elgin street last summer.

He also received 130 hours of unpaid work and was placed under supervision for two years.

‘Insulting’ punishment for attacker

Mr Campbell said he feels angry that the court spent time discussing the impact of the crime on his attacker, but not about the devastating effects on its victim.

“There was not one mention of me and how it’s affected me,” Mr Campbell said.

“It makes me really, angry. To be given a £300 fine – I just find that insulting.”

“I just can’t believe he got off so lightly.

“This in no way comes anywhere close to covering loss of earnings and counselling fees.

“I have been left with scarring on my head and severe headaches. I could barely open my mouth for more than a month and couldn’t eat my Christmas dinner.

“I just felt I had to speak out about it. I wrote a victim impact statement, but it seems to have been ignored.”

McLellan is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court again for a review hearing on September 26.

