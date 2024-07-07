Victim of brutal bus stop assault ‘insulted’ by teen attacker’s lenient sentence

An Elgin dad who was attacked at a bus stop on Christmas Eve has spoken of his disgust at the lenient sentence handed to his teenage attacker.

Stuart Campbell says he feels “insulted” that 18-year-old Ty McLellan was only ordered to pay him £300 compensation last week at Elgin Sheriff Court.

For Mr Campbell, the consequences of the unprovoked attack in 2021 have been far more devastating – and he continues to suffer to this day.

Mr Campbell had to give up his job as a bricklayer because of the injuries he sustained and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The 53-year-old had been on a night out with friends when he was attacked by McLellan as he waited for a bus home to Elgin in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

“He just appeared out of nowhere,” Mr Campbell said. “I don’t think I even said anything to him – it was completely unprovoked.

“The next thing I’m on the ground and was being kicked and beaten up. I’d had a few drinks so I couldn’t defend myself.”

McLellan – who was 16 at the time – fled the scene but made several posts on social media about the incident, where he freely admitted the drunken attack and said he was “covered in blood”.

Teen attacker’s texts

One of Mr Campbell’s relatives saw the incriminating text messages and sent him copies.

He said: “It’s disgusting he posted about it. He also posted photos of himself covered in blood.

“One of my pals went back the next day to look for my glasses, which had been knocked off, and he told me the bus shelter had blood all over it.”

Mr Campbell said doctors at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin were shocked by his injuries.

“Two of the doctors treating me told me later that they thought it should have been a case of attempted murder – the injuries were so bad,” Mr Campbell said.

“Even my police liaison officer said the CCTV footage was brutal – some of the blows to my head were really hard-hitting.

“In court they said I’d had some cuts glued together – but no mention of the ones that were so big they had to be stapled.”

In the years since the attack, Mr Campbell has been diagnosed with PTSD and says even simple things, like a dog barking or a doorbell ringing, will give him a fright.

“I am very jumpy, I can’t sleep – the smallest things startle me,” Mr Campbell explained.

“I’ve had to see counsellors and it’s affecting my relationship with my wife – I get short-tempered. It’s all been very hard to deal with.

“I’ve had to give up my job as a self-employed bricklayer.

“Every time I bend down, I get halo headaches – a doctor told me this is post-concussive syndrome.

Mr Campbell was in court to see McLellan be sentenced last week.

McLellan pled guilty to the assault and was ordered to pay £300 compensation to Mr Campbell.

The teenager also admitted a further charge of having a knife on an Elgin street last summer.

He also received 130 hours of unpaid work and was placed under supervision for two years.

‘Insulting’ punishment for attacker

Mr Campbell said he feels angry that the court spent time discussing the impact of the crime on his attacker, but not about the devastating effects on its victim.

“There was not one mention of me and how it’s affected me,” Mr Campbell said.

“It makes me really, angry. To be given a £300 fine – I just find that insulting.”

“I just can’t believe he got off so lightly.

“This in no way comes anywhere close to covering loss of earnings and counselling fees.

“I have been left with scarring on my head and severe headaches. I could barely open my mouth for more than a month and couldn’t eat my Christmas dinner.

“I just felt I had to speak out about it. I wrote a victim impact statement, but it seems to have been ignored.”

McLellan is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court again for a review hearing on September 26.