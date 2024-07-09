Cromarty Church finally hits the market after laying vacant for a year

A Cromarty church has hit the market after almost a year of vacancy.

Cromarty West Church held its last service in August and it is now up for sale, asking for offers over £124,999.

Based in the west of Cromarty, the property is within commuting distance to Inverness and Dingwall.

The former royal burgh boasts a range of independent shops, as well as a small supermarket and a primary school.

The Church of Scotland said that the building could be used for other purposes, if the right permission is acquired.

They said: “The property lies within the Highland Conservation Area. It is not listed, and could be used, without the necessity of obtaining change of use consent, as a day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum or library.

“It also has potential for a variety of other uses, such as retail, commercial or community uses, subject to obtaining the appropriate consents.”

Walking into the church, you’re greeted with a vestibule. This leads into the open plan church hall which provides plenty of space.

A first floor balcony overlooks the hall. The property also offers a small office and a kitchen.

Toilets are also within the property.

The property is open to offers over £124,999, and these should be submitted in writing by email through a Scottish solicitor.