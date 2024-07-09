Cromarty Church finally hits the market after laying vacant for a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cromarty Church finally hits the market after laying vacant for a year

The Church of Scotland say the building 'has potential' for other uses.

By Ena Saracevic
Cromarty West Church exterior picture.
The church was put up for sale yesterday.

A Cromarty church has hit the market after almost a year of vacancy.

Cromarty West Church held its last service in August and it is now up for sale, asking for offers over £124,999.

Based in the west of Cromarty, the property is within commuting distance to Inverness and Dingwall.

The former royal burgh boasts a range of independent shops, as well as a small supermarket and a primary school.

Cromarty
The church is set in picturesque Cromarty. Image: Church of Scotland

The Church of Scotland said that the building could be used for other purposes, if the right permission is acquired.

They said: “The property lies within the Highland Conservation Area. It is not listed, and could be used, without the necessity of obtaining change of use consent, as a day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum or library.

“It also has potential for a variety of other uses, such as retail, commercial or community uses, subject to obtaining the appropriate consents.”

The interior of the church, with seating
The property includes a spacious interior. Image: Church of Scotland

Walking into the church, you’re greeted with a vestibule. This leads into the open plan church hall which provides plenty of space.

A first floor balcony overlooks the hall. The property also offers a small office and a kitchen.

Toilets are also within the property.

Interior of the church
Image: Church of Scotland

The property is open to offers over £124,999, and these should be submitted in writing by email through a Scottish solicitor.

