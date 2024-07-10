A9 closed following two vehicle crash near Carrbridge

The A9 is closed following a two vehicle crash near Carrbridge.

Police confirmed the collision took place around 3.10pm.

The busy road is closed between the Carrbridge North and Aviemore junction to allow for vehicle recovery.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Wednesday, 10 July, 2024 officers were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on the A9 near Carrbridge.

“The road is closed between the Carrbridge North and Aviemore junction.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

