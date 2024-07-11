A82 closed and two rushed to hospital after crash near Glencoe

Two have been rushed to hospital after a crash on the A82 near Glencoe this morning.

The major Highlands road is closed after the crash just outside the Three Sisters Viewpoint.

Patients are currently being transported to Belford Hospital near Fort William by ambulance crews.

The incident occurred around 10.15am.

Emergency services are currently on scene near the scenic tourist spot and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15am on Thursday, July 11, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A82, Glencoe.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

A Scottish Ambulance spokesperson added: “We received a call at 10.16am today to attend a road traffic collision on the A82, near Glencoe.

“We dispatched three ambulances to the scene and two patients are being transported to Belford Hospital, Fort William.”

