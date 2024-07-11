A82 closed and two rushed to hospital after crash near Glencoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A82 closed and two rushed to hospital after crash near Glencoe

The major Highlands route has been closed off by police near the Three Sisters viewpoint.

By Graham Fleming
The crash occurred near the Three Sisters Viewpoint near Glencoe.
The crash occurred near the Three Sisters Viewpoint near Glencoe. Image: Google Maps.

Two have been rushed to hospital after a crash on the A82 near Glencoe this morning.

The major Highlands road is closed after the crash just outside the Three Sisters Viewpoint.

Patients are currently being transported to Belford Hospital near Fort William by ambulance crews.

The incident occurred around 10.15am.

Emergency services are currently on scene near the scenic tourist spot and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Traffic is building in the area, east of Glencoe. Image: Traffic Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15am on Thursday, July 11, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A82, Glencoe.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

A Scottish Ambulance spokesperson added: “We received a call at 10.16am today to attend a road traffic collision on the A82, near Glencoe.

“We dispatched three ambulances to the scene and two patients are being transported to Belford Hospital, Fort William.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

