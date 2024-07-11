‘If you see this George, please get in touch’: Appeal to trace missing Dingwall man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘If you see this George, please get in touch’: Appeal to trace missing Dingwall man

George Ashcroft was last seen in the Achany Road area.

By Louise Glen
George Ashcroft has been reported missing from Dingwall.
George Ashcroft has been reported missing from Dingwall. Image: Police Scotland.

Police say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing man George Ashcroft from Dingwall.

The 52-year-old was last seen at around 8pm on Tuesday July 9, in the Achany Road area.

Police are asking for help to trace him, and are asking residents to check their gardens, outbuildings and sheds incase he has taken shelter.

Mr Ashcroft is described as being 6ft 1ins tall, with blonde hair, blue eyes and a trimmed beard.

He has a tattoo that reads “Trojan” on his left forearm and “Karen” on right his forearm.

The Dingwall man also has a Celtic band tattooed on his left upper arm.

When last seen, Mr Ashcroft was wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans.

Direct appeal to missing man George Ashcroft

Inspector Richard Ross said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for George’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible.

“Please check any private CCTV or dashcam footage which may help us in tracing him.

“We are also urging residents in the local area to check any gardens, outbuildings or sheds in case he has sought shelter there.

He continued: “George, if you see this, please get in touch with us and let us know you are safe.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0731 of 10 July.

 

