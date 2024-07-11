‘If you see this George, please get in touch’: Appeal to trace missing Dingwall man

Police say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing man George Ashcroft from Dingwall.

The 52-year-old was last seen at around 8pm on Tuesday July 9, in the Achany Road area.

Police are asking for help to trace him, and are asking residents to check their gardens, outbuildings and sheds incase he has taken shelter.

Mr Ashcroft is described as being 6ft 1ins tall, with blonde hair, blue eyes and a trimmed beard.

He has a tattoo that reads “Trojan” on his left forearm and “Karen” on right his forearm.

The Dingwall man also has a Celtic band tattooed on his left upper arm.

When last seen, Mr Ashcroft was wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans.

Direct appeal to missing man George Ashcroft

Inspector Richard Ross said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for George’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible.

“Please check any private CCTV or dashcam footage which may help us in tracing him.

“We are also urging residents in the local area to check any gardens, outbuildings or sheds in case he has sought shelter there.

He continued: “George, if you see this, please get in touch with us and let us know you are safe.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0731 of 10 July.