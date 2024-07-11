‘They’re taking away a lifeline’: Outrage as Elgin’s Greenfingers project to close after 32 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘They’re taking away a lifeline’: Outrage as Elgin’s Greenfingers project to close after 32 years

The horticulture service provides opportunities for adults with additional support needs in Moray.

By Ena Saracevic

The decision to close Elgin’s Greenfingers project has been branded  “morally bankrupt”.

The social and therapeutic horticulture group, which operates from Cooper Park Nursery, provides opportunities to adults with additional support needs.

Supported by staff, they use greenhouses and poly tunnels to grow plants for community projects and support floral displays throughout Moray.

But in a decision that has shocked locals, the project is set to close on September 30.

The closure of the Moray Council run service, which is currently subject to workforce consultation, was approved during a confidential section of the meeting of the Moray Integration Joint Board on May 30.

Health and Social Care Moray say the reasons behind the decision includes –

  • that the number of new starts continues to fall as fewer people choose to access the service. There are currently 11 people accessing the service, with daily attendance varying between three and eight people
  • that no funding is available to carry out necessary improvements to welfare facilities on site. This includes acceptable washing, toilet, rest and changing facilities and the upgrade costs are estimated at up to £440,000
  • needing to save £10.2million this financial year to balance their budget. They say that the closure of the service will save £262,000 annually, and is a part of the financial recovery plan to ‘address the funding gap while protecting essential services’.
RAF Lossiemouth personnel working with Greenfingers to create a new path in 2019

‘We have to try to stand up for the people who cannot shout’

Mary Madden founded Greenfingers in 1992 but didn’t expect it to be as successful as it is today.

Over the years, the group has contributed its services across Moray including at war memorials, community gardens and flower beds outside the council building.

They have also provided plants to many community groups including Lossiemouth Community Council.

A group of outraged locals are now organising a protest against the closure and to raise awareness about the work Greenfingers do.

Locals are calling for Health and Social Care Moray to reconsider their decision. From left to right Mary Madden, Carole Christian, Liz Mcknockiter and Carolle Ralph, who are protesting the decision 

Liz Mcknockiter, who has previously worked with Greenfingers, said many trainees view the training project as their job.

She said: “They are really well trained guys and there are a few of them who regard this as their job.

“There was one young chap whose grandfather asked him on a Sunday night if he was coming for a pint.

“He said ‘no, I’ve got work in the morning’. That’s how seriously they take it.

“To take that away from them is morally bankrupt.”

Gardeners working at the New Elgin spot 

Carole Christian is the carer of her brother-in-law, Bill, who attended Greenfingers for a number of years before Covid.

“He would get dressed in his Greenfingers gear and make his own packed lunch which isn’t something he would otherwise do,” she said.

“When he’d come home he would tell us he was tired because he was working hard – and he was working hard.

“He’d tell us about the places he went to, the plants that they planted, and then he’d take us along on the weekend to show us places where he’d been.

“He loved his time at Greenfingers and was devastated because of its closure during Covid and it took a long time for him to understand that it had closed. I can imagine it’ll be the same for many other trainees now with this closure.”

She added: “This project is unique and it offers something completely irreplaceable. I think it’s shameful for the council to target the learning disabled.

“We have to try to stand up for the people who cannot shout.”

Carolle Ralph, from Lossiemouth, said: “Moray Council would see the people who go to Greenfingers as service-users. But actually, they’re providing a service to other people as well.

“It’s not right that they’re putting a little bit of cost-cutting before people’s lives.”

Councillor says staff ‘working closely’ to support affected clients

Profile photo of smiling Tracy Colyer.
Tracy Colyer is the chairwoman of the Moray Integration Joint Board.

Councillor Tracy Colyer, chairwoman of the Moray Integration Joint Board, said: “We completely understand that closing the project is really difficult for those involved who will have a strong attachment to Greenfingers.

“The decision is in no way a reflection of the great work which has gone on at the service over the years.

“Staff are working closely with clients, their families and carers to ensure they are supported throughout this transition period as they look to take up alternative opportunities available to help them continue to achieve the outcomes that matter to them.”

