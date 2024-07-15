Biker airlifted to hospital following A832 serious crash in Wester Ross

A 43-year-old biker was airlifted to hospital following a serious road crash in Wester Ross.

The accident took place on the A832, three miles from Kinlochewe, around 3:15pm on Saturday, July 13.

Officers reported that the bike appeared to lose control and slid onto the verge.

Emergency services attended and the 43-year-old male motorcyclist was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police appeal for information after A832 crash near Kinlochewe

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Any road users with dash cam equipment on the road around the time of the crash are asked to check their footage as it could contain images which could assist the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2195 of 13 July, 2024.