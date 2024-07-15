Biker airlifted to hospital following A832 serious crash in Wester Ross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Biker airlifted to hospital following A832 serious crash in Wester Ross

The accident took place three miles from Kinlochewe around on Saturday, July 13.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Yellow helicopter with green tail belonging to SCAA.
The the 43-year-old male motorcyclist was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries. Image: SCAA.

A 43-year-old biker was airlifted to hospital following a serious road crash in Wester Ross.

The accident took place on the A832, three miles from Kinlochewe, around 3:15pm on Saturday, July 13.

Officers reported that the bike appeared to lose control and slid onto the verge.

Emergency services attended and the 43-year-old male motorcyclist was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police appeal for information after A832 crash near Kinlochewe

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Any road users with dash cam equipment on the road around the time of the crash are asked to check their footage as it could contain images which could assist the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2195 of 13 July, 2024.

More from Highlands & Islands

Crowds really enjoyed the three-day festival in Tiree. Image: Kevin Kerr
Gallery: The best pictures as thousands enjoy Tiree Music Festival
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a student stalker and a serial Aberdeen rapist
Throwing the hammer during the annual Highland Games held at Bught Park in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
Gallery: Thousands of locals and visitors take part in Inverness Highland Games
Eddie Rebbeck has plenty stories to tell.
Captain Eddie's Tobermory trips span 50 summers and a lifetime of adventures
3
Seven gravestones were covered with graffiti at the Invergordon graveyard. Image: Allan Marwick
‘It’s disgusting’: Invergordon families angry and in tears after graveyard graffiti attack
DA 41-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were taken to hospital after the crash
Man and woman in hospital following Easter Ross crash near A9
After the last ocean crossing, of a 40,000 nautical mile round the world challenge, Clipper Race teams arrive into the Firth of Lorne, approaching Oban. This is the first time the global sailing race has visited Scotland in its 28 year history.
Gallery: First Clipper Round the World race yachts soar into Oban
Belford Hospital
Women reported in probe into A830 crash near Mallaig
Even a wee dog got in on the action with the funeral of Doc Macarthur.
Watch: Final farewell for 'Young Doc' as hundreds gather for funeral of Oban 'legend'
Blue and red breaking news image.
A87 reopens after crash on Skye