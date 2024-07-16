A9 closed in both directions at Tain following three-car crash

The A9 NC500 route is closed at Tain due to a three-vehicle road traffic collision.

The road is blocked in both directions on the Inverness to Wick road.

It is understood emergency services are attending at the scene.

The collision happened near to the B9175 junction from the south into Tain.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternative route.

A report on Traffic Scotland reads: “The A9 junction with the B9175 is closed northbound and southbound. ”

The road was closed at 1.41pm.

The post continued: “All lanes are closed in both directions.”

We have asked Police Scotland for more details.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.