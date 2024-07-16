Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin could raid Scandinavia for further summer signings

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin confirmed he could raid the Scandinavian transfer market again to strengthen his squad.

Thelin recently signed experienced midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen, 32, from Norwegian top-flight SK Brann.

Nilsen was secured in a £300,000 transfer on a long-term deal until summer 2027.

Midfield enforcer Nilsen was Thelin’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window – with more to come.

Swede Thelin has an extensive knowledge of Scandinavian football having managed Allsvenskan club Elfsborg in his homeland for six years.

The Reds boss confirmed “we are working on a lot of things right now” regarding potential summer signings.

And he has not ruled out landing more additions from the Scandinavian market – Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland.

Thelin said: “We have strategies on how we want to work and from which markets we can bring quality players to Aberdeen.

“It is maybe something we can add in the future, -which market let’s see.

“But we are working with a lot of things right now.

“We are going to try to identify some parts we can use in the future.

“That part can be Scandinavia, but let’s see.”

How many more signings will Thelin bring in this summer?

The transfer window in Sweden is open until August 26, while the windows in Norway and Denmark close on September 2, and Iceland is open until August 13.

Thelin has already signed Nilsen, keeper Dimitar Mitov (St Johnstone), defender Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne) and striker Peter Ambrose (Ujpest).

All four were secured on long-term permanent contracts.

Thelin handed competitive debuts to all of his signings in the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup group stage win at Queen of the South.

How many more signings will he bring in this summer?

Thelin said: “I can’t say any number, but I really want to give some players here the chance to grow.

“Even though the season has started. we are still early in the window.

“So we will not stress and will try to add the right players and not just make a transfer because it is a transfer.

“We have to work on the recruitment side, but also still see what is happening inside the squad.

“Maybe someone will grow quite quickly.

“Let’s see what happens in games and the steps some players may take.

“I don’t want to judge anyone so early, but of course we are always looking and trying to identify players we think can help the team grow.

“It is long term and trying to build in the right way and not stressing too much.

“When you sign a player, you also have a responsibility that are they going to fit in and do well here also.”

‘I told the players when I arrived to use these weeks to try to show themselves’

Thelin is now into his fourth week of working with the Dons, who returned from their summer break in mid June.

The Swede is continuing to assess the squad he inherited and insists he will give every player the chance to earn a place in his future plans.

Thelin handed previously frozen-out winger Shayden Morris his first start for almost six months against Queen of the South.

Morris pitched in with an assist when crossing for the opening goal, headed home by Ester Sokler.

Morris’ last start, and appearance, was in the 3-3 draw with Motherwell on February 14.

In that game, Morris was played out of position at wing-back by interim boss Neil Warnock and substituted off after 30 minutes.

Morris has started only three Premiership games since signing from Fleetwood Town on a four-year deal in summer 2022.

The winger has started 10 games in all competitions, with 25 further appearances off the bench.

Thelin said: “I told the players when I arrived to use these weeks to try to show themselves.

“I don’t want to judge on what happened before.

“Because sometimes when things change some players can grow.

“It is still early in the window and we always try to find ways to strengthen the team during training, using the windows and transfers.

“Also some of the young players they can grow.

“We are still in the early stage, so let’s see what can happen in the future.”