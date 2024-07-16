Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin could raid Scandinavia for further summer signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin could raid Scandinavia for further summer signings

Aberdeen boss Thelin says "we are working on a lot of things right now" in the summer transfer window.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin confirmed he could raid the Scandinavian transfer market again to strengthen his squad.

Thelin recently signed experienced midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen, 32, from Norwegian top-flight SK Brann.

Nilsen was secured in a £300,000 transfer on a long-term deal until summer 2027.

Midfield enforcer Nilsen was Thelin’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window – with more to come.

Swede Thelin has an extensive knowledge of Scandinavian football having managed Allsvenskan club Elfsborg in his homeland for six years.

The Reds boss confirmed “we are working on a lot of things right now” regarding potential summer signings.

And he has not ruled out landing more additions from the Scandinavian market – Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen at the club's Cormack Park training complex.
New signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen at the club’s Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “We have strategies on how we want to work and from which markets we can bring quality players to Aberdeen.

“It is maybe something we can add in the future, -which market let’s see.

“But we are working with a lot of things right now.

“We are going to try to identify some parts we can use in the future.

“That part can be Scandinavia, but let’s see.”

Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action
Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action during the Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

How many more signings will Thelin bring in this summer?

The transfer window in Sweden is open until August 26, while the windows in Norway and Denmark close on September 2, and Iceland is open until August 13.

Thelin has already signed Nilsen, keeper Dimitar Mitov (St Johnstone), defender Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne) and striker Peter Ambrose (Ujpest).

All four were secured on long-term permanent contracts.

Thelin handed competitive debuts to all of his signings in the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup group stage win at Queen of the South.

How many more signings will he bring in this summer?

Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Queen of the South's Leighton McIntosh in action
Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen (R) and Queen of the South’s Leighton McIntosh in action. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “I can’t say any number, but I really want to give some players here the chance to grow.

“Even though the season has started. we are still early in the window.

“So we will not stress and will try to add the right players and not just make a transfer because it is a transfer.

“We have to work on the recruitment side, but also still see what is happening inside the squad.

“Maybe someone will grow quite quickly.

“Let’s see what happens in games and the steps some players may take.

“I don’t want to judge anyone so early, but of course we are always looking and trying to identify players we think can help the team grow.

“It is long term and trying to build in the right way and not stressing too much.

“When you sign a player, you also have a responsibility that are they going to fit in and do well here also.”

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South.
Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

‘I told the players when I arrived to use these weeks to try to show themselves’

Thelin is now into his fourth week of working with the Dons, who returned from their summer break in mid June.

The Swede is continuing to assess the squad he inherited and insists he will give every player the chance to earn a place in his future plans.

Thelin handed previously frozen-out winger Shayden Morris his first start for almost six months against Queen of the South.

Morris pitched in with an assist when crossing for the opening goal, headed home by Ester Sokler.

Morris’ last start, and appearance, was in the 3-3 draw with Motherwell on February 14.

In that game, Morris was played out of position at wing-back by interim boss Neil Warnock and substituted off after 30 minutes.

Morris has started only three Premiership games since signing from Fleetwood Town on a four-year deal in summer 2022.

The winger has started 10 games in all competitions, with 25 further appearances off the bench.

Shayden Morris of Aberdeen in action on the pitch
Shayden Morris of Aberdeen sees his shot blocked by Matty Douglas of Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin said: “I told the players when I arrived to use these weeks to try to show themselves.

“I don’t want to judge on what happened before.

“Because sometimes when things change some players can grow.

“It is still early in the window and we always try to find ways to strengthen the team during training, using the windows and transfers.

“Also some of the young players they can grow.

“We are still in the early stage, so let’s see what can happen in the future.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 away at PAOK in the Europa Conference League last season. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must be firm after Duk goes AWOL - but smart move…
Aberdeen sign defender Noah McDonnell on a two-year deal. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen sign teenage Northern Ireland defender on two-year contract
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin after Saturday's 3-0 win at Queen of the South. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Will we see Bojan Miovski back to lead Aberdeen attack at East…
Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: New signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen will be 'warrior' for Aberdeen, says Arild Stavrum
Jimmy Thelin, manager of Aberdeen (left), following Saturday's win over Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen players already embracing my high press tactics, says boss Jimmy Thelin
Graeme Shinnie of Aberdeen scores their second goal at Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: What Graeme Shinnie's tap dance and Jamie McGrath's jig told us about…
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski transfer latest as Bologna step up interest in alternative striker target
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates making it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie on Ester Sokler replacing Bojan Miovski, and why he wasn't suspended…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with his teammate Leighton Clarkson. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle: Sad to see hero Duk burn bridges with Aberdeen fans
11
DUMFRIES, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates making it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match between Queen of the South and Aberdeen at Palmerston Park, on July 13, 2024, in Dumfries, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Bojan Miovski update provided by boss Jimmy Thelin after shock omission as Aberdeen overcome…
3

Conversation