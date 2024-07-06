Rival Aberdeen corner shop owners at odds over vapes being sold to children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rival Aberdeen corner shop owners at odds over vapes being sold to children

The dispute entered the public domain when the owner of Max Convenience applied for a booze licence, and his nearby competitor argued this could result in alcohol being sold to children.

By Isaac Buchan
Two Aberdeen corner shops have been at odds with each other over selling vapes to children. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Two Aberdeen corner shops have been at odds with each other over selling vapes to children. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Neighbouring grocery shops in Aberdeen are at odds over vapes being sold to children – with one owner saying his rival can’t be trusted to sell alcohol.

Details of the dispute in Mastrick emerged during a heated council licensing meeting.

Max Convenience, run by Mr Mathisuthan and Mr Sinthujan at 6 Clunie Place, had applied for a licence to sell booze when a past controversy came back to haunt them.

Aberdeen store Max Convenience were previously caught selling vapes to children. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen store Max Convenience were previously caught selling vapes to children. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It emerged that the Aberdeen store was previously caught selling vapes to children in a sting by Trading Standards officers.

This sparked some concern over whether the store should be granted a licence to sell alcohol.

And the crusade against their plan was led by the owner of the Premier shop a few doors down at 10 Clunie Place…

What was the row about?

Max Convenience had hoped to be able to add alcohol to its range of products, and was seeking the official consent required from Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board.

Mr Sanyjay who runs the neighbouring Premier store attended the licencing meeting in person to voice his objection. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The owner of the nearby Premier convienience store, Mr Sanjay, attended the talks in person to speak against his retail rival’s application.

Mr Sanjay explained that he had run the Premier for more than nine years, and “never had any issues with Trading Standards”.

Conversely, he claimed that Max Convenience did not “follow due dilligence in sales of E-cigarettes and tobacco”.

The shopkeeper added: “If the board grant the licence, it will be a danger to public health by selling cheap alcohol – when already they are selling cheap vapes to children.

“It is everybody’s responsibility to safeguard children and young people.”

What do the neighbours think?

Councillors were also shown letters of objection sent in by various residents.

Discarded disposable vapes and rubbish have been seen across the shopfront of Max Convenience. Image: Shutterstock
Discarded disposable vapes and rubbish have been seen across the shopfront of Max Convenience. Image: Shutterstock

One local claimed the Aberdeen shop was “already selling vapes to children” and had crowds of youngsters standing outside on a daily basis.

Resident John Macleod attended the council meeting via Teams, sharing his concerns about the proposal.

He feared granting the licence could mean “very cheap alcohol in the hands of children”.

Mr Macleod added: “My worry is if they do that with vapes, they would do the same with alcohol.”

Aberdeen Store owner explains why vapes were sold to children

Trading Standards caught workers selling vapes to schoolchildren in April.

The tobacco product was purchased by a “young male who appeared to be 15 or 16”.

The store had it’s application for an alcohol licence rejected following sales of vapes to children. Image: Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (14275856i)

A lawyer representing the Max owners argued that this only happened as the owner’s wife was visiting relatives in Sri Lanka while he was “in hospital with kidney stones”.

Karen Gatherum continued: “The member of staff who sold the vape was a friend who was helping out at short notice.

“The staff member is no longer employed, and current staff members have all been trained in age verification.”

Councillors were told the issue of age-restricted sales had been resolved.

The lawyer added: “It is not in my client’s interest to take this risk, and to end up in front of you.”

What was the decision in the end?

Council licensing officers said there was “no doubt there had been a problem” with the store at the heart of the debate.

Police officers did not raise any objections to the license. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

However, police officers did not raise any objection to the licence.

Ms Gatherum made one last plea, insisting her client “was aware of the serious ramifications” of any further breaches.

But independent councillor Barney Crockett said that, having heard the representations, it “would be wrong” to approve the licence.

In the end, councillors rejected the application.

You can view the full meeting here.

Do you think Max Convenience should have had their licence granted? Let us know in our comments section below

