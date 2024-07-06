Rival Aberdeen corner shop owners at odds over vapes being sold to children

Neighbouring grocery shops in Aberdeen are at odds over vapes being sold to children – with one owner saying his rival can’t be trusted to sell alcohol.

Details of the dispute in Mastrick emerged during a heated council licensing meeting.

Max Convenience, run by Mr Mathisuthan and Mr Sinthujan at 6 Clunie Place, had applied for a licence to sell booze when a past controversy came back to haunt them.

It emerged that the Aberdeen store was previously caught selling vapes to children in a sting by Trading Standards officers.

This sparked some concern over whether the store should be granted a licence to sell alcohol.

And the crusade against their plan was led by the owner of the Premier shop a few doors down at 10 Clunie Place…

What was the row about?

Max Convenience had hoped to be able to add alcohol to its range of products, and was seeking the official consent required from Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board.

The owner of the nearby Premier convienience store, Mr Sanjay, attended the talks in person to speak against his retail rival’s application.

Mr Sanjay explained that he had run the Premier for more than nine years, and “never had any issues with Trading Standards”.

Conversely, he claimed that Max Convenience did not “follow due dilligence in sales of E-cigarettes and tobacco”.

The shopkeeper added: “If the board grant the licence, it will be a danger to public health by selling cheap alcohol – when already they are selling cheap vapes to children.

“It is everybody’s responsibility to safeguard children and young people.”

What do the neighbours think?

Councillors were also shown letters of objection sent in by various residents.

One local claimed the Aberdeen shop was “already selling vapes to children” and had crowds of youngsters standing outside on a daily basis.

Resident John Macleod attended the council meeting via Teams, sharing his concerns about the proposal.

He feared granting the licence could mean “very cheap alcohol in the hands of children”.

Mr Macleod added: “My worry is if they do that with vapes, they would do the same with alcohol.”

Aberdeen Store owner explains why vapes were sold to children

Trading Standards caught workers selling vapes to schoolchildren in April.

The tobacco product was purchased by a “young male who appeared to be 15 or 16”.

A lawyer representing the Max owners argued that this only happened as the owner’s wife was visiting relatives in Sri Lanka while he was “in hospital with kidney stones”.

Karen Gatherum continued: “The member of staff who sold the vape was a friend who was helping out at short notice.

“The staff member is no longer employed, and current staff members have all been trained in age verification.”

Councillors were told the issue of age-restricted sales had been resolved.

The lawyer added: “It is not in my client’s interest to take this risk, and to end up in front of you.”

What was the decision in the end?

Council licensing officers said there was “no doubt there had been a problem” with the store at the heart of the debate.

However, police officers did not raise any objection to the licence.

Ms Gatherum made one last plea, insisting her client “was aware of the serious ramifications” of any further breaches.

But independent councillor Barney Crockett said that, having heard the representations, it “would be wrong” to approve the licence.

In the end, councillors rejected the application.

You can view the full meeting here.

Do you think Max Convenience should have had their licence granted? Let us know in our comments section below

Read more: