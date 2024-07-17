A87 road to Skye closed at Glen Shiel after van and motorcycle crash

Emergency services are attending a two-vehicle crash on the A87 at Glen Shiel.

The accident, involving a motorcycle and a van, happened around 11am on the Invermoriston to Kyle of Lochalsh and Isle of Skye road.

The road is currently closed to all traffic east of Shiel Bridge.

There is no alternative route posted.

Police were first told about the crash at 10.15am this morning.

In a statement, posted on their Facebook page, they wrote: “The A87 is closed east of Shiel Bridge, (What 3 Words – Gravel. Coveted. Soups.) following a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a van.

“Police were made aware around 10.15am this morning. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

Drivers warned of disruption

Motorists have been told to expect longer than usual journey times.

An update on Traffic Scotland said: “The A87 Battle of Glen Shiel is closed in both directions due to a road traffic accident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.