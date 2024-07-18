Stonehaven wins Plastic Free Community status thanks to volunteers and business community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven wins Plastic Free Community status thanks to volunteers and business community

Stonehaven has been awarded Plastic Free Communities Status thanks to one big joint effort in the town and a few smart moves by local cafes, shops, salons and holiday lets

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Stonehaven community beach cleans take place on the first Saturday of every month.
Campaigners in Stonehaven are celebrating after the town was awarded Plastic Free Community status by marine conservation charity, Surfers Against Sewage.

The town has now joined a UK network of places tackling throw-away plastic at source in an effort to reduce the havoc it wreaks on the environment.

Seven independent Stonehaven businesses have been accredited as Plastic Free Champions.

These are: Godsman Graphics, Lou Sells Preloved Labels, Bayview Apartments, Replenish, My Beautiful Caravan, How Bizarre How Bizarre and Carma.

First Plastic Free Business, Denise Godsman of Godsman Graphics, centre, with Marion Montgomery, left, and Councillor Sarah Dickinson.

A further eight businesses have put their names in for the award and are working towards it.

Businesses have to list three ways they have removed single-use plastic items.

Stonehaven wins Plastic Free status one change at a time

In Stonehaven, these changes include choosing reusable coffee cups, reusing packaging materials, offering refillable shampoo/conditioner bottles, paper bags, plastic-free gift cards and sourcing products from suppliers with less packaging.

Several groups are serving as ‘community allies’ or ambassadors for the campaign, encouraging support in the wider community.

Young family during beach clean up to keep Stonehaven plastic-free.
These include: The Horizon Group; Men’s Shed; Youth Club; Community Collective; Mearns FM; Paws on Plastic; Fire Station; Scouts; Parkrun; Library; Kincardineshire Development Partnership; Carronside Church; Fair Trade Stonehaven; Friends of Forest Drive Park; Fetteresso Church.

Meanwhile Mackie Academy is working towards a goal of its own to gain Plastic Free Schools status.

The people behind the Stonehaven Plastic Free campaign

The campaign was started by Councillor Sarah Dickinson in 2022 and led by local resident Marion Montgomery.

Marion said: “It’s amazing to finally gain Plastic Free Status. We are a small team of three volunteers. That’s myself, Councillor Dickinson and Fiona Basford, with regular support for the beach cleans and also from my husband Alistair.

A clean-up at Mineralwell Park by Plastic Free Stonehaven and Paws on Plastic.
“It is, however, very much an achievement for the whole Stonehaven community given the widespread support.

“This award is for Stonehaven and really puts us on the map as a town that cares for the environment and is willing to take action to protect it.

“This is only the start of our Plastic Free journey. Of course, our town now isn’t completely plastic free.

This is just the start…

“It’s the start of conversations, of gradually replacing single use items with reusables.

“The fantastic thing is that these are often simple swaps that actually often save money and are far better than single use options.”

Marion also founded charity Paws on Plastic, which promotes the idea of dog walkers picking up a few bits of litter as they go along.

Stonehaven residents at a clean up.
She added: “It’s been fantastic to see the support in Stonehaven, among businesses, community groups and residents looking for ways to reduce their use of single use plastics.

“Also in terms of participating in our monthly beach cleans with Paws on Plastic on the first Saturday of every month.”

Youngsters during Stonehaven beach clean-up.
Rachel Yates is project manager at Surfers Against Sewage. She said: “It’s great to see the work Stonehaven has done to reduce the availability of avoidable plastics, raise awareness and encourage people to refill and reuse.

“We have over 700 communities across the UK working to reduce single use plastic and the impact it has on our environment.

“Every step those communities and the individuals in them take is a step towards tackling the problem at source.

“It is challenging our throwaway culture and encouraging the habit and system changes we need to see.”

1st Stonehaven Scout Group and Beavers pledging support for the Plastic Free campaign.
