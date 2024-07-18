Stonehaven wins Plastic Free Community status thanks to volunteers and business community

Campaigners in Stonehaven are celebrating after the town was awarded Plastic Free Community status by marine conservation charity, Surfers Against Sewage.

The town has now joined a UK network of places tackling throw-away plastic at source in an effort to reduce the havoc it wreaks on the environment.

Seven independent Stonehaven businesses have been accredited as Plastic Free Champions.

These are: Godsman Graphics, Lou Sells Preloved Labels, Bayview Apartments, Replenish, My Beautiful Caravan, How Bizarre How Bizarre and Carma.

A further eight businesses have put their names in for the award and are working towards it.

Businesses have to list three ways they have removed single-use plastic items.

Stonehaven wins Plastic Free status one change at a time

In Stonehaven, these changes include choosing reusable coffee cups, reusing packaging materials, offering refillable shampoo/conditioner bottles, paper bags, plastic-free gift cards and sourcing products from suppliers with less packaging.

Several groups are serving as ‘community allies’ or ambassadors for the campaign, encouraging support in the wider community.

These include: The Horizon Group; Men’s Shed; Youth Club; Community Collective; Mearns FM; Paws on Plastic; Fire Station; Scouts; Parkrun; Library; Kincardineshire Development Partnership; Carronside Church; Fair Trade Stonehaven; Friends of Forest Drive Park; Fetteresso Church.

Meanwhile Mackie Academy is working towards a goal of its own to gain Plastic Free Schools status.

The people behind the Stonehaven Plastic Free campaign

The campaign was started by Councillor Sarah Dickinson in 2022 and led by local resident Marion Montgomery.

Marion said: “It’s amazing to finally gain Plastic Free Status. We are a small team of three volunteers. That’s myself, Councillor Dickinson and Fiona Basford, with regular support for the beach cleans and also from my husband Alistair.

“It is, however, very much an achievement for the whole Stonehaven community given the widespread support.

“This award is for Stonehaven and really puts us on the map as a town that cares for the environment and is willing to take action to protect it.

“This is only the start of our Plastic Free journey. Of course, our town now isn’t completely plastic free.

This is just the start…

“It’s the start of conversations, of gradually replacing single use items with reusables.

“The fantastic thing is that these are often simple swaps that actually often save money and are far better than single use options.”

Marion also founded charity Paws on Plastic, which promotes the idea of dog walkers picking up a few bits of litter as they go along.

She added: “It’s been fantastic to see the support in Stonehaven, among businesses, community groups and residents looking for ways to reduce their use of single use plastics.

“Also in terms of participating in our monthly beach cleans with Paws on Plastic on the first Saturday of every month.”

Rachel Yates is project manager at Surfers Against Sewage. She said: “It’s great to see the work Stonehaven has done to reduce the availability of avoidable plastics, raise awareness and encourage people to refill and reuse.

“We have over 700 communities across the UK working to reduce single use plastic and the impact it has on our environment.

“Every step those communities and the individuals in them take is a step towards tackling the problem at source.

“It is challenging our throwaway culture and encouraging the habit and system changes we need to see.”