Highland Council ranked worst in Scotland – with Aberdeen third to last

Highland Council is the worst-performing council in mainland Scotland according to new analysis.

The Sunday Times ranked Scotland’s local authorities using 11 key indicators from five key categories – education, crime, community, health and finance.

The league table was split into mainland councils and island councils (Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles).

Highland Council came last and Aberdeen City was third from the bottom of the table.

Of the three islands, Orkney came first, the Western Isles second and Shetland third.

The rankings by population size and importance of each category, with health and education deemed most important.

Highland Council, the biggest local authority by area in the UK, emerged as having the worst public services.

It performed the weakest in literacy, with just 65% of P1, P4 and P7 pupils achieving the expected level in the subject, compared to 88% of pupils in East Renfrewshire, the first-place council.

More than half of household waste in Highland is landfilled, with only 37% recycled, whereas in East Renfrewshire, the figure is 58%.

It also ranked bottom on health tied with Argyll & Bute.

Highland Council ranks 29 out of 29 mainland council areas

One redeeming aspect from the data for the Highlands was it ranked third from the top on the issue of crime.

According to the council website, the largest expenditures for the 2024/25 council budget will be schools and adult social care, with more than £330m between the two areas.

Aberdeen City Council also performed poorly, most notably on finance, second from last, and in both health and crime, it ranks 25 out of 29.

Its highest ranking was 13 out of 29 for community, which included waste refuse and road repairs.

Moray Council, sixth from bottom, was third last on finance and 25 out of 29 on health. It ranked fifth on matters of community and crime.

Aberdeenshire Council was the best performer across the north and north-east, ranking 14 out of 29.

While trailing far down on the issue of health, it was the number one ranked council for lack of crime amongst the population.

In the islands comparison, Orkney was ranked top overall and first for education, health, community and crime but second for finance.

Shetland ranked top for finance, but third for all other categories which meant it ranked bottom of the islands table.

Western Isles Council ranked third for finance and second in all other categories.

Highland Council and Aberdeen City Council have been approached for comment.