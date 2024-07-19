Highland Council ranked worst in Scotland – with Aberdeen third to last

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Council ranked worst in Scotland – with Aberdeen third to last

The Sunday Times has released its annual ranking of council performance.

By Ross Hempseed
Locator of Highland Council headquarters.
Highland Council headquarters. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Highland Council is the worst-performing council in mainland Scotland according to new analysis.

The Sunday Times ranked Scotland’s local authorities using 11 key indicators from five key categories – education, crime, community, health and finance.

The league table was split into mainland councils and island councils (Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles).

Highland Council came last and Aberdeen City was third from the bottom of the table.

Of the three islands, Orkney came first, the Western Isles second and Shetland third.

The rankings by population size and importance of each category, with health and education deemed most important.

Highland Council, the biggest local authority by area in the UK, emerged as having the worst public services.

It performed the weakest in literacy, with just 65% of P1, P4 and P7 pupils achieving the expected level in the subject, compared to 88% of pupils in East Renfrewshire, the first-place council.

More than half of household waste in Highland is landfilled, with only 37% recycled, whereas in East Renfrewshire, the figure is 58%.

It also ranked bottom on health tied with Argyll & Bute.

Highland Council ranks 29 out of 29 mainland council areas

One redeeming aspect from the data for the Highlands was it ranked third from the top on the issue of crime.

According to the council website, the largest expenditures for the 2024/25 council budget will be schools and adult social care, with more than £330m between the two areas.

Aberdeen City Council also performed poorly, most notably on finance, second from last, and in both health and crime, it ranks 25 out of 29.

Its highest ranking was 13 out of 29 for community, which included waste refuse and road repairs.

Moray Council, sixth from bottom, was third last on finance and 25 out of 29 on health. It ranked fifth on matters of community and crime.

Aberdeenshire Council was the best performer across the north and north-east, ranking 14 out of 29.

While trailing far down on the issue of health, it was the number one ranked council for lack of crime amongst the population.

In the islands comparison, Orkney was ranked top overall and first for education, health, community and crime but second for finance.

Shetland ranked top for finance, but third for all other categories which meant it ranked bottom of the islands table.

Western Isles Council ranked third for finance and second in all other categories.

Highland Council and Aberdeen City Council have been approached for comment.

More from Highlands & Islands

Helicopter in a field near Alness after crash landing. Image: Dylan Robertson.
WATCH: Dramatic footage as helicopter crash-lands in Highland field
2
Vickie Leslie from Shetland who has completed the complete circumnavigation with Skipper Ineke Van Der Weijden. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Meet the Fair Isle Clipper knitter aboard a 70ft boat in Oban Bay
Catalina flying over Aberdeen
Why a ‘flying boat’ has taken to the skies above north and north-east
Lismore Luminations at the rockfield centre in Oban.
We meet local producers at Oban's food, drink and craft market as Clipper Round…
Two yellow air ambulances on a helicopter pad.
Person airlifted to hospital following Grantown incident
A motorcyclist has died near Taynuilt on the A85. Blue and red breaking news image.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following crash on the A87 near Glen Shiel
Inverness Sheriff Court
Female motorist terrorised by six-times-the-limit drink-driver on A9
The whales have now been buried according to Orkney Council. Image: BBC Radio Orkney.
Whales finally laid to rest following mass stranding on Orkney beach
Almost 5,000 speeding offences have been recorded so far this year on the A9. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'Dangerous' A9 driver caught speeding at 140mph
A motorcyclist has died near Taynuilt on the A85. Blue and red breaking news image.
A9 reopens at Tain following three-car crash

Conversation