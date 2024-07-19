Firearms police called to Inverness street after man seen pointing rifle at traffic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firearms police called to Inverness street after man seen pointing rifle at traffic

When the armed response unit reached Kenneth Street they discovered Alan Craig still holding what turned out to be a fake rifle

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Armed police were called to a street in Inverness man was seen holding a rifle and pointing it at passing traffic and members of the public.

When the armed response unit reached Kenneth Street they discovered Alan Craig still holding what turned out to be a fake rifle and ordered him to drop it.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Craig already has previous convictions for carrying a toy gun in Inverness city centre and suffers from poor mental health.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told Sheriff Sara Matheson that the incident happened on February 7 2023 Craig was spotted by a passing lorry driver.

He alerted police, telling them that he knew of Craig, 57, and his past record so believed the firearm was an imitation.

Police treated the report as a firearms incident and dispatched multiple units to Kenneth Street, which borders Craig’s home in Muirtown Street.

‘It was a plastic gun’

Mrs Ralph said: “An officer pointed his carbine at him and told him to drop the weapon.

“He did but put his hands in his pockets. He was instructed to take his hands out of his pockets, place them on his head and turn round which he did.

“It was a plastic gun.”

Craig admitted threatening or abusive behaviour with the fake rifle.

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson described his client as “a vulnerable individual who has had difficulties with substance misuse and poor mental health”.

Sheriff Matheson jailed Craig for nine months.

She told Craig, who appeared by video link: “I view this as a serious matter which occurred at a busy place in Inverness and required a large police presence.”

Craig’s previous convictions included carrying a toy gun in Inverness city centre in December last year claiming he was concerned about threats to his life.

