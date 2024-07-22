Travel chaos at Inverness Airport as over 10 flights cancelled or delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Travel chaos at Inverness Airport as over 10 flights cancelled or delayed

Several outbound and inbound flights to and from England, Amsterdam, Stornoway and Sumburgh are affected.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Nearly a dozen flights are affected. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Nearly a dozen flights are affected. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Hundreds of passengers have been hit by nearly a dozen delays and cancellations at Inverness Airport.

The ongoing incident is affecting outbound and inbound flights to and from several cities in England, as well as Amsterdam, Stornoway and Shetland.

Five flights have been cancelled while six have been delayed.

It comes after firefighters were called to Inverness Airport in the early hours of today after a fire alarm went off.

A Scottish and Fire Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to Inverness Airport at 3:55am after reports of a fire alarm.

“There was no fire and we left at 5:07am.”

Inverness Airport flights delayed and cancelled

Departures:  

06:25 – Amsterdam – Delayed

06:55 – Heathrow – Delayed

07:00 – Stornoway – Cancelled

07:00 – Gatwick – Delayed

09:30 – Sumburgh – Cancelled

10:05 – Bristol – Cancelled

Arrivals: 

09:00 – Stornoway – Cancelled

09:04 – Bristol – Cancelled

11:10 – Luton – Delayed

12:00 – Amsterdam – Delayed

13:45 – Sumburgh – Delayed

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

