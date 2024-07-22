Travel chaos at Inverness Airport as over 10 flights cancelled or delayed

Hundreds of passengers have been hit by nearly a dozen delays and cancellations at Inverness Airport.

The ongoing incident is affecting outbound and inbound flights to and from several cities in England, as well as Amsterdam, Stornoway and Shetland.

Five flights have been cancelled while six have been delayed.

It comes after firefighters were called to Inverness Airport in the early hours of today after a fire alarm went off.

A Scottish and Fire Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to Inverness Airport at 3:55am after reports of a fire alarm.

“There was no fire and we left at 5:07am.”

Departures:

06:25 – Amsterdam – Delayed

06:55 – Heathrow – Delayed

07:00 – Stornoway – Cancelled

07:00 – Gatwick – Delayed

09:30 – Sumburgh – Cancelled

10:05 – Bristol – Cancelled

Arrivals:

09:00 – Stornoway – Cancelled

09:04 – Bristol – Cancelled

11:10 – Luton – Delayed

12:00 – Amsterdam – Delayed

13:45 – Sumburgh – Delayed

