Watch: Clipper Round the World host port in Oban comes to an end

The organisers of the Clipper Round the World race have left behind a parting gift – a video showing the history-making 10-day stay in Oban.

Clipper Round the World 2023/2024 race left Oban on Sunday, after a momentous host port 10-day stay in Oban.

But the crews were treated to a spectacular send-off, as thousands of people gathered to wave the clippers farewell.

Oban High School’s Pipe Band led the race crew in a parade along the waterfront, Highland dancers from Laura Monroe School of Dance entertained the crowds.

A guard of honour from the Sea Cadets marked the entrance to North Pier to guide the teams back on board.

A final farewell came from local Guides, Brownies and Rainbow groups as they delivered handmade bouquets to wish “good luck” to the eleven teams as they embarked on the final race of the circumnavigation.

‘Thank you’ to everyone who supported the clipper event in Oban

Andrew Spence, BID4Oban, chief executive, praised everyone who was involved and got behind the event, saying it was “history in the making”.

Mr Spence said: “It has been an event that will go down in the history books. We were the first Scottish host port in the history of the clipper.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who supported the event, and who came to the town to see the clippers.

“I knew we were to have a video of the clipper in Oban, but I am blown away at how it shows off the town to its very best, and how spectacular it looks.

“That is our town in the video, we should be rightly proud.”

Lottie Wade, first mate on board PSP Logistics couldn’t speak highly enough of the stopover and had definitely made the most of the time spent in Oban. She said: “We really got stuck into the Scottish culture and enjoyed it.

“We couldn’t have asked for more in terms of the support from the town itself. The Oban welcome was fantastic.”

Mike Davies, first mate on board Zhuhai said: “Oban has been amazing, the people are so kind and friendly and there has been so many events put on. It’s such a beautiful place to come to, surrounded by islands and the hills and so much history. It’s filled with things to do.”