Watch: Clipper Round the World host port in Oban comes to an end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Watch: Clipper Round the World host port in Oban comes to an end

Andrew Spence, of BID4OBan, says Clipper crews will long have a welcome in Oban.

By Louise Glen

The organisers of the Clipper Round the World race have left behind a parting gift – a video showing the history-making 10-day stay in Oban.

Clipper Round the World 2023/2024 race left Oban on Sunday, after a momentous host port 10-day stay in Oban.

But the crews were treated to a spectacular send-off, as thousands of people gathered to wave the clippers farewell.

Oban High School’s Pipe Band led the race crew in a parade along the waterfront, Highland dancers from Laura Monroe School of Dance entertained the crowds.

A guard of honour from the Sea Cadets marked the entrance to North Pier to guide the teams back on board.

The whole Clipper Race fleet arrives in Oban for first time in race history. Image: Martin Shields.

A final farewell came from local Guides, Brownies and Rainbow groups as they delivered handmade bouquets to wish “good luck” to the eleven teams as they embarked on the final race of the circumnavigation.

‘Thank you’ to everyone who supported the clipper event in Oban

Andrew Spence, BID4Oban, chief executive, praised everyone who was involved and got behind the event, saying it was “history in the making”.

Mr Spence said: “It has been an event that will go down in the history books. We were the first Scottish host port in the history of the clipper.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who supported the event, and who came to the town to see the clippers.

“I knew we were to have a video of the clipper in Oban, but I am blown away at how it shows off the town to its very best, and how spectacular it looks.

“That is our town in the video, we should be rightly proud.”

Skipper Ineke Van Der Weijden.
Skipper Ineke Van Der Weijden aboard the Perseverance. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Lottie Wade, first mate on board PSP Logistics couldn’t speak highly enough of the stopover and had definitely made the most of the time spent in Oban. She said: “We really got stuck into the Scottish culture and enjoyed it.

“We couldn’t have asked for more in terms of the support from the town itself. The Oban welcome was fantastic.”

Mike Davies, first mate on board Zhuhai said: “Oban has been amazing, the people are so kind and friendly and there has been so many events put on. It’s such a beautiful place to come to, surrounded by islands and the hills and so much history. It’s filled with things to do.”

 

More from Highlands & Islands

Luke Farajallah and Stornoway Airport.
Loganair chief 'dismayed' with Stornoway airport staff after passengers left stranded
Inverness Sheriff Court
Double-the-limit Inverness drink-driver spotted 'veering' in road
Graham Sutherland took the champion of champions title with his supreme cattle champion, Jojo.
Heifer calf Jojo reigns supreme at Caithness Show
Nearly a dozen flights are affected. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Travel chaos ends at Inverness Airport as 'technical issue resolved'
Inverness Justice Centre
Teenager guilty of weapons charges after twice having a knife in Nairn
The woman was walking between Portuairk and Sanna Bay on the Ardnamurchan peninsula when she suffered a fall. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service.
Female walker airlifted to hospital after fall on Ardnamurchan peninsula
This fine-looking Clydesdale horse was champion of champions at Sutherland Show in Dornoch.
'Attractive 'Clydesdale filly steals show at big Sutherland event
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a road rage terror and a high-end fashion gang
Traffic on the A82 including a black car and a motorhome.
Man taken to hospital after A82 crash south of Fort William
The Minch
Crewman airlifted to hospital after severing finger in the Minch