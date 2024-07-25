Fort William doctor convicted of child sex offences allegedly ‘saw young patients without a chaperone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fort William doctor convicted of child sex offences allegedly ‘saw young patients without a chaperone’

Dr Carey Girling is accused of acting "dishonestly" while working at Belford Hospital in 2022.

By Ellie Milne
Belford Hospital
The suspended doctor previously worked at Belford Hospital in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A doctor convicted of making “indecent photographs of children” is alleged to have consulted on young patients at a Fort William hospital without a chaperone present.

Dr Carey Girling was working at Belford Hospital for NHS Highland at the time.

He has been accused of carrying out consultations “on more than one occasion” with patients under the age of 18 without a chaperone present.

These incidents reportedly took place at the Highland hospital between March 20 and 27, 2022.

The case will be heard by the Medical Practitioners’ Tribunal Service (MPTS) next month.

The hearing has been scheduled to take place from Monday, August 19 and could last up to Wednesday, August 29.

A spokesperson for NHS Highland said: “As this is part of an ongoing GMC formal process the board are unable to make any further comment at this time.”

Former Fort William doctor convicted of child sex offences

Cambridge Crown Court
Carey Girling was convicted at Cambridge Crown Court last year. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Girling’s registration and medical license is currently suspended.

Last year, he was convicted in court for making indecent photographs of children.

He was sentenced to a community order at Cambridge Crown Court on June 23, 2023.

The former Swansea University student was ordered to attend a rehabilitation activity for up to a maximum of 50 days, carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and register with the police.

He also has to comply with a sexual prevention order until August 3, 2028.

At the MPTS hearing next month, Mr Girling’s breach of conditions imposed on his registration back in December 2020 will also be discussed.

He is alleged to have failed to keep an adequate log detailing his consultations.

The suspended doctor is also alleged to have sent an email to the General Medical Council with false information about the chaperones on March 31, 2022.

