Fort William doctor convicted of child sex offences allegedly ‘saw young patients without a chaperone’

A doctor convicted of making “indecent photographs of children” is alleged to have consulted on young patients at a Fort William hospital without a chaperone present.

Dr Carey Girling was working at Belford Hospital for NHS Highland at the time.

He has been accused of carrying out consultations “on more than one occasion” with patients under the age of 18 without a chaperone present.

These incidents reportedly took place at the Highland hospital between March 20 and 27, 2022.

The case will be heard by the Medical Practitioners’ Tribunal Service (MPTS) next month.

The hearing has been scheduled to take place from Monday, August 19 and could last up to Wednesday, August 29.

A spokesperson for NHS Highland said: “As this is part of an ongoing GMC formal process the board are unable to make any further comment at this time.”

Former Fort William doctor convicted of child sex offences

Mr Girling’s registration and medical license is currently suspended.

Last year, he was convicted in court for making indecent photographs of children.

He was sentenced to a community order at Cambridge Crown Court on June 23, 2023.

The former Swansea University student was ordered to attend a rehabilitation activity for up to a maximum of 50 days, carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and register with the police.

He also has to comply with a sexual prevention order until August 3, 2028.

At the MPTS hearing next month, Mr Girling’s breach of conditions imposed on his registration back in December 2020 will also be discussed.

He is alleged to have failed to keep an adequate log detailing his consultations.

The suspended doctor is also alleged to have sent an email to the General Medical Council with false information about the chaperones on March 31, 2022.