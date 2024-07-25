Meet Little Miss Goatee – the Lerwick kid with fans across the globe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet Little Miss Goatee – the Lerwick kid with fans across the globe

Along with her goat family, the local celebrity has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Blonde coloured goat wearing a ring of red jewels as a crown.
Little Miss Goatee pictured in Lerwick wearing her jewelled crown. Image: Love from Shetland.
By Michelle Henderson

With a tiara placed on her head – gifted by a fan – Little Miss Goatie is becoming the biggest celebrity of a Shetland town.

She belongs to Esther and Tom Jeromson, who own Love from Shetland which sells products made from goat milk.

Back in 2017, the couple took one of their goat kids – Connor – into their Lerwick store at Commercial Street to spread some community cheer.

What was supposed to be a one-off appearance turned into regular visits, and the beloved animal became a hit with local customers and tourists alike.

Little Miss Goatee and owner Tom, wearing a blue polo shirt.
Little Miss Goatee and owner Tom pictured during their fundraising efforts in Lerwick. Image: Love from Shetland.

Over the last seven years, several goats have made an appearance at Love from Shetland including Conner, his sister Connie, her daughter Little Miss Goatee and Pixie.

And now their smallest member, Little Miss Goatee, even has her own Facebook page and is building a loyal fanbase.

Lerwick goats raise money for charity

Realising their kid’s popularity, Mr and Mrs Jeromson decided to use their fame for good and began raising money for RNLI Lerwick lifeboat station.

To date, the goats have helped collect more than £6,800.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, owner Esther explained how it all began.

“A lot of the locals were coming in and asking about the goats while they came in looking at the soap,” she said.

“We thought it would be nice to take one of the goat kids in, and we instantly thought of Connor because he’s so placid.

Connor – the original celebrity goat. Image: Love from Shetland 

“To start with it, he came in just for the locals to meet a baby goat kid. But then more people started coming in and asking, ‘when will the goat be in again?’

“We hadn’t planned at the time that we would bring him back in again, but there were loads of people coming in and wanting their photograph taken.”

Speaking about their fundraising efforts, she said: “We never thought for one minute that it would take off.”

Little Miss Goatee sitting on the pavement next to a white collection bucket
Little Miss Goatee has so far raised more than £20,00 for Lerwick Lifeboat this year. Image: Love from Shetland

Lerwick goats making people smile

As well as raising money for the local lifeboat station, Connor the goat also helped raise £8,000 towards an MRI scanner.

This year, Little Miss Goatee has so far raised £2,174 for the lifeboat charity.

The kid was bottle-fed by Mr Jeromson after she was rejected by her mother.

Esther added: “She’s doing really well. She is loving the attention – they all love the attention.”

The islander says the goats have become popular with locals and tourists alike.

Esther recalls a visit from a young girl from the Philippines, Evie, during her cruise to Shetland.

Esther said: “She was kneeling down on the ground and the goat kid lay down next to her. She put her head over her knees and went to sleep.

“Her mum sent a message to the shop when she went back to the cruise ship saying thank you so much.

“They were at the end of her cruise and this had just finished off her daughter’s holiday. She was over the moon.

“It’s nice to know that she is making other people smile.”

Little Miss Goatee is raising funds for the RNLI. Image: Love from Shetland 

She added: “Through the summer holidays, there is a wee boy that comes nearly every day to see her. He keeps bringing his toys to show her.

“It cheers a lot of folks up.”

RNLI shop manager and joint chairperson Linda Simpson said: “The RNLI is a charity and without donations and fundraising the crews just wouldn’t be able to go off and save lives.

“It’s very important up here as we are surrounded by water, so we need to raise plenty of money.

“Shetland people are good at raising money for any charity.”

