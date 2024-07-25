Gallery: Thousands enjoy Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival’s first day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Thousands enjoy Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival’s first day

Our photographer Jason Hedges captured the best moments of the opening day of the Highland festival in its 20th anniversary.

Belladrum 2024: Where music, magic, and memories come together! All pictures: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Belladrum 2024: Where music, magic, and memories come together! All pictures: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Alberto Lejarraga

Thousands of music lovers had a blast of a time at the Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival opening day.

The three-day event kicked off this Thursday on the day that marked its 20th anniversary.

Partygoers enjoyed a top-class line-up with the Sugababes making a triumphant return after their performance last year.

The cracking day continued with other big names on stage with Sophie Ellies-Bextor, Teenage Fanclub and the Futureheads.

Performances from local duo Church Street Shuffle and Inverness band Rythmreel also drove the crowds mad.

Today was a great start for the iconic festival, which will see around 25,000 people across the three days.

Tomorrow, crowds will enjoy 2012 X Factor winner James Arthur performances by Ocean Colour Scene, Jake Bugg and Kate Rusby.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was at Belladrum today and he captured the best moments of the event’s first day.

Best pictures of Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival’s opening day

Hills family and friends
MacPhee family from Inverness
First stop: Belladrum. Next stop: epic memories!
Irvine Family & Friends from Aviemore
Family Ross and Cosgrove from Invergordon
Surrounded by friends and ready for the weekend!
Pitching tents and setting the scene for an epic weekend!
Kyra McLennan and Ryan Murray flying the flag for Gemma Ewing in Buckie!
Capturing the first moments at Belladrum!
First photos at Belladrum: setting up camp!
Kyra McLennan and Ryan Murray flying the flag for Gemma Ewing in Buckie!
MacLennan and Urquhart family
Unpacked and got festival-ready, all smiles here!
Camping squad goals at Belladrum!
From Glasgow McDougall family and friends
Hart family and friends from Inverness
Belladrum: where nature and music collide
Belladrum arrivals
All smiles and ready for the fun!
Moments away from a festival wedding: Alan Innes from Keith and Vicky Weaver from Aberdeen!
Alan Innes and Vicky Weaver just tied the knot on stage! Congratulations to the happy couple!
Congratulations to Alan Innes and Vicky Weaver on their unforgettable on-stage wedding!
Sophie Ellis Bextor on the Main Stage Hot House
Belladrum 2024
After the rain comes the rainbow at Belladrum 2024!
Sophie Ellis Bextor on the Main Stage Hot House
Living the best festival life at Belladrum 2024!
Sophie Ellis Bextor on the Main Stage Hot House and the crowd brave the rain
Belladrum 2024.

Conversation