Gallery: Thousands enjoy Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival’s first day

Thousands of music lovers had a blast of a time at the Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival opening day.

The three-day event kicked off this Thursday on the day that marked its 20th anniversary.

Partygoers enjoyed a top-class line-up with the Sugababes making a triumphant return after their performance last year.

The cracking day continued with other big names on stage with Sophie Ellies-Bextor, Teenage Fanclub and the Futureheads.

Performances from local duo Church Street Shuffle and Inverness band Rythmreel also drove the crowds mad.

Today was a great start for the iconic festival, which will see around 25,000 people across the three days.

Tomorrow, crowds will enjoy 2012 X Factor winner James Arthur performances by Ocean Colour Scene, Jake Bugg and Kate Rusby.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was at Belladrum today and he captured the best moments of the event’s first day.

Best pictures of Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival’s opening day