Home News Highlands & Islands

Bomb squad made aware of suspected ordnance on Yell

The presumed sea mine is being monitored by rescue teams.

By Michelle Henderson
Bomb disposal experts have been called to the scene. Image: DC Thomson.
Bomb disposal experts have been called to the Shetland Islands following the discovery of a suspected ordnance.

The object was found off the coast of Yell in the early hours of this morning.

Coastguard teams were scrambled to the scene to assess the situation after the alarm was raised shortly after 6.30am.

The object, which is thought to be a sea mine, is currently underwater.

Rescue teams continue to monitor and guard the area during low tide.

Bomb disposal experts have been called to the island to examine the object.

However, a spokesman from HM Coastguard said they aren’t due to arrive until Sunday.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

