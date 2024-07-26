Family of Ruth Betts informed after body found near Kinlochleven

The body of a woman has been found near Kinlochleven.

The family of Ruth Betts, 64, have been informed.

Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.15pm on Thursday July 25 , a body was found on An Garbhanach near Kinlochleven.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Ruth Betts, 64, reported missing in the area, have been made aware.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Yesterday police made an impassioned plea to help find Ms Betts.

