Woman charged after Stornoway drugs raid

A 34-year-old woman has been charged after £6,000 worth of drugs were recovered in Stornoway.

Officers executed a warrant on a property in the Stornoway area on Thursday, June 28.

The search led to the recovery of cannabis, with an estimated street value of £6,000 as well as a four-figure sum of cash.

The woman is due to appear at Stornoway Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Smith said: “We will continue to target those involved in drugs crime that cause harm to our communities.

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we ask anyone with knowledge about drugs activity in their area to contact police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”