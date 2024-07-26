Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov on reason for Slobodan Rubezic bond and Dons goalkeeper’s role

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov says similar roots have helped him rapidly forge a bond with Aberdeen centre-back team-mate Slobodan Rubezic.

Bulgarian Mitov, 27, joined the Dons this summer from Premiership rivals St Johnstone, and he has quickly established a relationship with Rubezic – a summer 2023 arrival from Serbia’s Novi Pazar.

The keeper has lined up in Aberdeen’s opening three Premier Sports Cup group stage wins, and played behind Rubezic and new Irish centre-half Gavin Molloy in two of those, with Angus MacDonald – who has this week had a “small operation” – and Molloy the centre-half pairing in the other victory.

Mitov said: “It’s been great – me and Ruby actually have that natural relationship because Ruby’s country is very close to mine and he speaks the same language.

“We built a relationship really quickly, but I’m the type of person who builds a relationship with everybody quite quickly.

“It’s really important, especially as a goalkeeper.

“Your back four need to be really solid and need to know they can trust you.

“The goalkeeper is the position you need to trust the most, and I want to make sure the guys in front of me – whoever plays there – feel safe.

“The more games we play together, the relationship is going to keep growing.”

‘Lads will say they’d rather their goalkeeper come for a cross than make a save’

Mitov says one key way he can help his defensive colleagues is to take control when it comes to opposition crosses – something his Dons predecessor Kelle Roos was criticised for not doing over the past two campaigns.

“As a goalkeeper you want to release pressure from the team as much as possible,” Mitov added. “If that means set-pieces, so be it.

“I’m a goalkeeper who likes to take responsibility, and if the ball is in my area, everybody knows I will try to deal with it.

“It’s really important, because a lot of the lads will say sometimes they’d rather their goalkeeper come for a cross than make a save.”

Thelin has told goalie Mitov to ‘play what you see’ with ball

Mitov was brought to Aberdeen by new Swedish Dons boss Jimmy Thelin, replacing departed Dutchman Roos between the posts on a three-year deal.

With former Elfsborg boss Thelin reputed for an attacking style of play which has seen his teams not be afraid to move the ball forward quickly, what has he instructed his goalkeeper to do when he has the ball at his feet?

Mitov said: “I think the manager has been very clear in saying ‘you play what you see’.

“He doesn’t want to take as much risks at the back – he wants to be solid and (for us) to make as early a decision as possible.

“If that’s go to the full-back, go short, or go long, the decision is up to me depending on the situation.”

Aberdeen aiming high this season, but taking it game by game: ‘We have to keep thinking to improve’

After a 2-1 comeback victory against Airdrieonians on Tuesday – which was Mitov’s Pittodrie debut as an Aberdeen player – the Dons take on League One Dumbarton at home on Saturday afternoon.

They will then kick off their Premiership campaign at Mitov’s old club, St Johnstone, a week on Monday.

Mitov knows “to play for Aberdeen you have to aim high” and thinks the Dons “have a very exciting season to look forward to”, but insists Thelin is “trying to create the mentality of taking it game by game”.

Having claimed victory in their first three Premier Sports Cup Group A games, another three points against Dumbarton on Saturday would see Aberdeen seeded for the League Cup’s first knock-out round.

Mitov says, had the Dons taken their first-half chances against Airdrie in midweek, they would have found themselves ahead at the break, rather than trailing 1-0 to the Championship outfit.

But he was pleased with how they applied the lessons of the first period to beat Airdrie in the second half, and thinks the Aberdeen squad just need “a little bit more time” to adapt to boss Thelin’s tactical “demands” of them.

Mitov said: “The manager comes in and made the little tweaks he did. The second half we came out and knew exactly how to press them better and to shut the spaces they were creating in the first half.

“That’s a slow process – it’s not going to happen overnight. We need games, because it’s a new system, new manager and also the players need to get used to his demands.

“The players are adjusting really quickly, but we just need a little bit more time.

“If we stick together, it’s going to be good.”

Mitov thinks there is an attitude of constant improvement at Aberdeen at present, and added: “The manager really been drilling into us to score a lot of goals, but also not concede goals.

“We have to keep thinking to improve, as it’s very easy to settle at the same level.

“That’s the standard everybody is trying to set on the training ground each day.”

Ahead of Saturday’s Dumbarton clash, the goalie said: “We have three wins out of three, and for us it’s really important to go out there, to try to win the game and make it four out of four.

“We’re just building momentum, and start winning football matches as early as possible is huge really, because it builds that confidence going into the season.

“It’s like any other game – we go in on Saturday trying to win.”