Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov on reason for Slobodan Rubezic bond and Dons goalkeeper’s role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov on reason for Slobodan Rubezic bond and Dons goalkeeper’s role

New Dons goalie Mitov has quickly struck up a rapport with centre-back team-mate Rubezic.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov after the win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov after the win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov says similar roots have helped him rapidly forge a bond with Aberdeen centre-back team-mate Slobodan Rubezic.

Bulgarian Mitov, 27, joined the Dons this summer from Premiership rivals St Johnstone, and he has quickly established a relationship with Rubezic – a summer 2023 arrival from Serbia’s Novi Pazar.

The keeper has lined up in Aberdeen’s opening three Premier Sports Cup group stage wins, and played behind Rubezic and new Irish centre-half Gavin Molloy in two of those, with Angus MacDonald – who has this week had a “small operation” – and Molloy the centre-half pairing in the other victory.

Mitov said: “It’s been great – me and Ruby actually have that natural relationship because Ruby’s country is very close to mine and he speaks the same language.

“We built a relationship really quickly, but I’m the type of person who builds a relationship with everybody quite quickly.

“It’s really important, especially as a goalkeeper.

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic, right, and Gavin Molloy during the Premier Sports Cup match with Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.

“Your back four need to be really solid and need to know they can trust you.

“The goalkeeper is the position you need to trust the most, and I want to make sure the guys in front of me – whoever plays there – feel safe.

“The more games we play together, the relationship is going to keep growing.”

‘Lads will say they’d rather their goalkeeper come for a cross than make a save’

Mitov says one key way he can help his defensive colleagues is to take control when it comes to opposition crosses – something his Dons predecessor Kelle Roos was criticised for not doing over the past two campaigns.

“As a goalkeeper you want to release pressure from the team as much as possible,” Mitov added. “If that means set-pieces, so be it.

“I’m a goalkeeper who likes to take responsibility, and if the ball is in my area, everybody knows I will try to deal with it.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov claims a cross against Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s really important, because a lot of the lads will say sometimes they’d rather their goalkeeper come for a cross than make a save.”

Thelin has told goalie Mitov to ‘play what you see’ with ball

Mitov was brought to Aberdeen by new Swedish Dons boss Jimmy Thelin, replacing departed Dutchman Roos between the posts on a three-year deal.

With former Elfsborg boss Thelin reputed for an attacking style of play which has seen his teams not be afraid to move the ball forward quickly, what has he instructed his goalkeeper to do when he has the ball at his feet?

Mitov said: “I think the manager has been very clear in saying ‘you play what you see’.

“He doesn’t want to take as much risks at the back – he wants to be solid and (for us) to make as early a decision as possible.

“If that’s go to the full-back, go short, or go long, the decision is up to me depending on the situation.”

Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov and boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen aiming high this season, but taking it game by game: ‘We have to keep thinking to improve’

After a 2-1 comeback victory against Airdrieonians on Tuesday – which was Mitov’s Pittodrie debut as an Aberdeen player – the Dons take on League One Dumbarton at home on Saturday afternoon.

They will then kick off their Premiership campaign at Mitov’s old club, St Johnstone, a week on Monday.

Mitov knows “to play for Aberdeen you have to aim high” and thinks the Dons “have a very exciting season to look forward to”, but insists Thelin is “trying to create the mentality of taking it game by game”.

Having claimed victory in their first three Premier Sports Cup Group A games, another three points against Dumbarton on Saturday would see Aberdeen seeded for the League Cup’s first knock-out round.

Mitov says, had the Dons taken their first-half chances against Airdrie in midweek, they would have found themselves ahead at the break, rather than trailing 1-0 to the Championship outfit.

But he was pleased with how they applied the lessons of the first period to beat Airdrie in the second half, and thinks the Aberdeen squad just need “a little bit more time” to adapt to boss Thelin’s tactical “demands” of them.

Mitov said: “The manager comes in and made the little tweaks he did. The second half we came out and knew exactly how to press them better and to shut the spaces they were creating in the first half.

Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-1 Aberdeen during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.

“That’s a slow process – it’s not going to happen overnight. We need games, because it’s a new system, new manager and also the players need to get used to his demands.

“The players are adjusting really quickly, but we just need a little bit more time.

“If we stick together, it’s going to be good.”

Mitov thinks there is an attitude of constant improvement at Aberdeen at present, and added: “The manager really been drilling into us to score a lot of goals, but also not concede goals.

“We have to keep thinking to improve, as it’s very easy to settle at the same level.

“That’s the standard everybody is trying to set on the training ground each day.”

Ahead of Saturday’s Dumbarton clash, the goalie said: “We have three wins out of three, and for us it’s really important to go out there, to try to win the game and make it four out of four.

“We’re just building momentum, and start winning football matches as early as possible is huge really, because it builds that confidence going into the season.

“It’s like any other game – we go in on Saturday trying to win.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin talks three-year rebuild plan, Bojan Miovski, Pape Habib Gueye, and…
AFC Community Trust have announced their new patron Eric Black to mark their 10th anniversary year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Interview: Eric Black talks the Fergie philosophy of 'Wherever we go, we are representing…
Aberdeens Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: How Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is leading by example under Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on his global transfer market strategy
Jack MacKenzie at Aberdeen's Cormack Park ahead of the clash with East Kilbride..Image: SNS
Aberdeen full-back Jack MacKenzie confident his attacking game will improve further under Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski warming up before a Premier Sports Cup group stage match at East Kilbride. Image SNS
Bojan Miovski latest as Spanish La Liga club target the Aberdeen striker
Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen reportedly tracking Ghanaian centre-back Nurudeen Abdulai
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski against Airdrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen players 'desperate' to keep Bojan Miovski, says captain Graeme Shinnie
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals back-up plan if Bojan Miovski is sold
Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-1 Aberdeen during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Win over Airdrie showed fans may need to be patient with Jimmy…
7

Conversation