A9 at Cromarty reopens after crash leaves cars in middle of the road

A motorist has been charged following a two-vehicle crash on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road near the Cromarty Bridge.

The crash happened around 12.40pm near Culbokie, with eye-witnesses saying cars were in the middle of the road.

Police were at the scene.

The road remained open throughout.

Officers said one person will be reported to the procurator fiscal for road traffic offences.

Drivers are still able to pass the accident on the busy NC500 stretch.

Motorists have been advised to drive with caution.

In a statement, Traffic Scotland said: “The A9 south of Cromarty Bridge at Culbokie junction to the B9163 is restricted due to a road traffic accident, road users are advised to approach with caution.”

One eyewitness told The Press and Journal: “Accident on A9 at the north side of Cromarty Bridge – police on the scene.

“There are vehicles in the middle of the road.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.40pm on Saturday, 27 July officers were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A9 at Cromarty Bridge.

“There were no reported injuries. One person was given a Fixed Penalty Notice.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.