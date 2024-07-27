Car on fire and road restricted at Inshes junction on A9 south of Inverness

Emergency services are at the scene of a car fire on the A9 south of Inverness.

The fire service rushed to the scene shortly after 3pm today.

The road is currently restricted, with only one lane open to motorists.

Two crews were sent from Inverness and remain at the scene.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the fire.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “We were called to reports of a car on fire on the A9 at 3.09pm.

“We sent two appliances from Inverness.”

A report on Traffic Scotland said: “South of Inverness at Inshes the road is restricted southbound at the junction with the B9177 due to a vehicle fire.

“Emergency services and Triss are in attendance.”

