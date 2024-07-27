Highland League results: Banks o’ Dee start with win against Formartine United

Banks o’ Dee made an impressive start to the new Breedon Highland League season with a 2-0 win against Formartine United at North Lodge Park.

The two teams were only separated by goal difference last season with the Aberdeen side fourth and the Pitmedden outfit fifth.

On this occasion there wasn’t a great deal between them but when good chances came along Dee took them with Lachie MacLeod and summer signing Andy Hunter finding the net.

In an absorbing first half goalmouth action was at a premium but Banks o’ Dee broke the deadlock in the 17th minute.

Michael Philipson found a pocket of space in midfield and his defence-splitting pass put MacLeod – who had evaded the offside trap – through on goal and he fired into the bottom right corner.

United had a couple of decent openings in the first 45 minutes. Graeme Rodger broke through on goal and scuffed a shot wide and Tyler Mykyta’s well-struck attempt was parried by goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

After the interval Formartine looked to start in spritely fashion and Rodger had a net-bound effort blocked after Hoban punched a Scott Adams cross.

But Banks o’ Dee clinically made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute. The home side didn’t fully clear a corner and the ball was worked back to Philipson in space on the right flank and his low cross was finished by Hunter at the back post.

Formartine battled hard to try to get back into the contest, but Dee were content to soak up pressure and hit on the counter-attack.

Max Alexander was denied by Cameron Middleton as the visitors looked for a third, while in the dying embers Hoban made a superb stop from Wade at point-blank range.

Other Highland League results

Brora Rangers defeated 5-0 Turriff United at Dudgeon Park. Tony Dingwall and Jordan MacRae got doubles with Michael Finnis also finding the net.

Ten-man Inverurie Locos started their campaign with an 2-0 win against Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

Nathan Meres was sent off in the early stages for the Railwaymen but that didn’t stop them taking the lead midway through the first half courtesy of Cole Anderson.

Locos’ second goal came through Jay Halliday after Blair Smith had hit the crossbar.

Rothes triumphed 3-0 in the Moray derby against Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park as the Can-Cans finished with nine men.

Greg Morrison opened the scoring for the Speysiders and then the hosts had Kyle MacLeod dismissed for picking up two yellow cards.

In the second period Jake Thomson doubled the Rothes lead and Forres goalkeeper Corey Patterson was red carded for handling outside the box, with no sub keeper on the Can-Cans’ bench Ryan McRitchie donned the gloves. Owen Alexander rounded off the scoring for Rothes.

Black and Golds go nap

Huntly beat Strathspey Thistle 5-0 at Christie Park. Angus Grant netted for the Black and Golds with barely 90 seconds on the clock and it wasn’t long before Grant had doubled his tally.

Sam Robertson added the third before the first half was out and after the break Lewis Crosbie and Brodie Allen got in on the act.

Brechin City came from behind to get the better of Keith at Kynoch Park.

Michael Ironside struck first for the Maroons, but Ewan Loudon’s brace, the second of which was a penalty, and Anthony McDonald’s counter gave the Hedgemen a 3-1 win.

Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid also saved a penalty from Loudon before he netted with the second spot-kick.

Clachnacuddin won 2-0 against Lossiemouth at Grant Park courtesy of a Michael Weir’s own goal and Allan MacPhee’s strike.

Wick Academy beat Fraserburgh 2-0 at Harmsworth Park with Gary Pullen’s and Ross Gunn scoring.

Jags conclude cup campaign

Buckie Thistle rounded off their Premier Sports League Cup Group B campaign with a 3-2 loss to Ayr United at Somerset Park.

Jay Henderson netted a brace for the Championship side, but Josh Peters and Jack MacIver restored parity for the Jags.

However, Jake Hastie’s goal defeated the Highland League champions.