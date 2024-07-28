Motorcyclist, 49, in serious condition after crash on A939 near Grantown-on-Spey

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital in Aberdeen after a two-vehicle crash on the A939 near Grantown-on-Spey.

Emergency services attended the scene on Saturday afternoon.

The 49-year-old male rider of a black Ducati Multistrada motorbike was initially taken to Raigmore Hospital.

He was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The male driver of a red Vauxhall Corsa did not require hospital treatment.

Road closed for several hours after A939 crash

The incident happened on the Grantown to Nairn road, at the junction with the A940 at Loch Allan, at around 4.05pm on Saturday.

The road was shut for several hours and reopened at around 10.15pm.

Sergeant David Miller said: “Our inquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing for anyone who has any information which could assist to contact us.

“I would particularly appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the crash and has not already spoken to officers or who has dashcam footage which may assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2525 of July 27.