Motorcyclist, 49, in serious condition after crash on A939 near Grantown-on-Spey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Motorcyclist, 49, in serious condition after crash on A939 near Grantown-on-Spey

The man has been transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

By Louise Glen
The junction of the A939 with the A940 near Grantown-on-Spey.
The junction of the A939 with the A940 near Grantown-on-Spey. Image: Google Street View

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital in Aberdeen after a two-vehicle crash on the A939 near Grantown-on-Spey.

Emergency services attended the scene on Saturday afternoon.

The 49-year-old male rider of a black Ducati Multistrada motorbike was initially taken to Raigmore Hospital.

He was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The male driver of a red Vauxhall Corsa did not require hospital treatment.

Road closed for several hours after A939 crash

The incident happened on the Grantown to Nairn road, at the junction with the A940 at Loch Allan, at around 4.05pm on Saturday.

The road was shut for several hours and reopened at around 10.15pm.

Sergeant David Miller said: “Our inquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing for anyone who has any information which could assist to contact us.

“I would particularly appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the crash and has not already spoken to officers or who has dashcam footage which may assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2525 of July 27.

More from Highlands & Islands

Nairn Show champion of champions Vanessa.
'So sweet' cross-bred Vanessa sparkles in sunshine at Nairn Show
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sex doll stalker and a thieving murderer
Families enjoying the sun at Aberdeen beach on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
North and north-east set for week-long scorcher as summer finally arrives
Breaking news graphic
Emergency services called after A9 blocked near Tain after two-car crash
Dressed to impress at Belladrum! Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Gallery: Music fans flock to Belladrum as curtain closes on three-day Highlands show
Mark Dann and Marquis MK who are the Extreme Ghost Hunters on the banks of Loch Ness.
VIDEO: Ghosthunters record 'wailing sound' in Loch Ness and say it's 'strong evidence of…
Aiden Cumming has been reported missing from Fort William.
Aiden Cumming: Appeal to trace missing 15-year-old from Fort William
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Crews tackle car fire on A9 south of Inverness
A9 at cromarty bridge restricted following crash
Driver issued with fine after A9 crash at Cromarty Bridge
A9 at Dornoch where Police Scotland said an accident had happened.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital and man charged after A9 crash near Dornoch