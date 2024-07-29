‘Burnt toilet paper and human faeces’ found at site of Highland beauty spot fire

Firefighters spent at least half an hour battling a blaze at a beauty spot in the Highlands yesterday.

Crews from Fort Augustus Fire Station were called to Glengarry Forest, by the shore of Loch Lochy, just before 5pm on Sunday, July 28.

While the exact cause of the fire is unknown, burnt toilet paper and human faeces were found at the site where the fire started.

Firefighters managed to stop the blaze from spreading across the woodland.

Crews battle fire at Glengarry Woods

Following the incident, Fort Augustus Fire Station shared a Facebook post to raise awareness among wild campers.

The post reads: “Crew were paged at 5pm to reports of a fire in a wooded area in Glengarry.

“Quick action from the public and the attendance of fire crews managed to stop this from becoming a large incident.

“The cause of the fire is unknown, but there was burnt toilet paper and human faeces where the fire had started.

“Please be very careful with naked flames during dry spells.”

Glengarry fire sparks outrage

Taking it to social media, Highland residents have shared their angry views on the incident.

A local said: “Good grief! Apart from not knowing that s*** doesn’t burn, how stupid do you have to be to have a fire on a forest floor during the summer?

Another wrote: “I have no idea why people even want a fire in summer.

“Fun fact, s*** does burn, but it has to be dried first.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.55pm on Sunday, 28 July, to reports of a fire in wooded area in Glengarry, near to Invergarry.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene and firefighters extinguished the fire.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”