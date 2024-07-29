E-bike scheme in Inverness restarts after £100,000 of damage repairs, but vandalism continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

E-bike scheme in Inverness restarts after £100,000 of damage repairs, but vandalism continues

More security measures in are in place, but - despite pleas to stop the vandalism - the misuse continues.

By John Ross
ET is said to have inspired some misuse of the e-bikes
ET is said to have inspired some misuse of the e-bikes

Vandals have again targeted an Inverness e-bike hire scheme just a day after it re-started this week.

The project was suspended last month after a spate of damage and thefts left just six of the 56 bikes serviceable.

Each cost approximately £4,000, with repairs estimated to run to nearly £100,000.

Vandals targeted e-bikes

The Hi-bike scheme reluanched on Wednesday with 24 bikes at four docking hubs- the railway station, Highland Council HQ. Inverness Campus and Hilton Community Centre.

But on Thursday evening vandals returned to the railway station to try to wrench bikes out of their docks.

Hitrans, which operates the scheme, said the damage was not extensive.

However, it said it is disappointing it is continuing in the city centre in broad daylight.

A spokesman said: “We are looking at the early installation of CCTV cameras at docking stations to capture images of those responsible for the damage.

“We will persevere with the scheme as we know it is valued by local residents and tourists alike.”

Vandals targeted bikes in a number of locations in Inverness

The Hi-Bike scheme had been running for three years to encourage more people to cycle in the city and was due to be extended.

But on one evening in June nine bikes were damaged, including seven at Culloden Library and two at Great Glen House.

It followed 11 being vandalised the previous night and others on two previous nights.

Police also intervened after safety concerns were raised about youths riding the bikes with others in the front basket.

It was thought this was mimicking a scene from the 1980s film ET and promoted on social media.

More security for re-launched bike scheme

Hitrans suspended the scheme while it considered its future.

Cabinet Secretary Fiona Hislop heard about the damage during a recent visit to Inverness.

Most of the bikes were repaired, as were a number of the docking stations which were buckled by vandals trying to wrench out the cycles.

Additional security has been introduced for the re-launch.

This includes more locks and measures to stop bikes being forced from docks.

Smaller baskets have also being installed to prevent joyriding.

Some of the damaged bikes were been dumped in the canal or river.Hitrans director Ranald Robertson said:  “The key issue will be to get the support of the public in recognising the benefits of this publicly-funded and environmentally friendly service.

“We are busy working with the police and key stakeholders to identity actions we can take to prevent a recurrence of the recent vandalisms and thefts.”

Appeal for help to report vandalism

He said a positive from the spate of vandalism is that there is now greater awareness of the scheme and its benefits.

“We can only hope that if any member of the public notices vandalism at a docking  station they will report it immediately to the police.”

The service is restarting on a phased basis starting with the most popular bases.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop visited the e-bike depot recentlyJoin our Facebook group for the latest news and updates from Inverness 

More from Inverness

Inverness Sheriff Court
Invergordon man facing court after paedophile hunter group's livestreamed 'sting'
Megan Keith has been training for the Olympics at Queens Park.
'This is massive': Inverness's very own Olympian Megan Keith joins calls to save her…
Police in Dalneigh last night. Image: What's Happening Inverness
Woman charged in connection with 'carrying offensive weapon' after Inverness police chase
Castlehill Care Home. Image: Google Maps.
Inverness care home inspectors observe 'significant level of bruising' on residents with some wearing…
Ketan Makwana is poised to become the new majority shareholder at Caley Thistle. Image: Roddie Reid/Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Popular American Youtuber dubs the man set to become Caley Thistle's majority shareholder 'the…
Jade Vint was convicted at Inverness Sheriff Court after stealing alcohol and food from Tesco Inshes store. Image: DC Thomson/Google Maps.
Inverness carer struck off after using mobile phone instead of helping residents in need
CR0044232 Daniel McKay. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Scott Finnie leaving court. Thursday 3rd August 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Labourer has no memory of torching cararvan in act of revenge
Inverness Justice Centre.
Inverness teen caught with picture of baby girl being abused said 'it's no big…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Lee Dyce was involved in a police stand-off outside his home in Inverness on April 18 2024 Picture shows; Lee Dyce was involved in a police stand-off outside his home in Inverness on April 18 2024. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man admits gun threats during Inverness police stand-off
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Inverness football coach Ian Murray appeared at the High Court in Inverness Picture shows; Inverness football coach Ian Murray appeared at the High Court in Inverness. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness football coach guilty of raping 15-year-old girl

Conversation