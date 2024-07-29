E-bike scheme in Inverness restarts after £100,000 of damage repairs, but vandalism continues

Vandals have again targeted an Inverness e-bike hire scheme just a day after it re-started this week.

The project was suspended last month after a spate of damage and thefts left just six of the 56 bikes serviceable.

Each cost approximately £4,000, with repairs estimated to run to nearly £100,000.

Vandals targeted e-bikes

The Hi-bike scheme reluanched on Wednesday with 24 bikes at four docking hubs- the railway station, Highland Council HQ. Inverness Campus and Hilton Community Centre.

But on Thursday evening vandals returned to the railway station to try to wrench bikes out of their docks.

Hitrans, which operates the scheme, said the damage was not extensive.

However, it said it is disappointing it is continuing in the city centre in broad daylight.

A spokesman said: “We are looking at the early installation of CCTV cameras at docking stations to capture images of those responsible for the damage.

“We will persevere with the scheme as we know it is valued by local residents and tourists alike.”

The Hi-Bike scheme had been running for three years to encourage more people to cycle in the city and was due to be extended.

But on one evening in June nine bikes were damaged, including seven at Culloden Library and two at Great Glen House.

It followed 11 being vandalised the previous night and others on two previous nights.

Police also intervened after safety concerns were raised about youths riding the bikes with others in the front basket.

It was thought this was mimicking a scene from the 1980s film ET and promoted on social media.

More security for re-launched bike scheme

Hitrans suspended the scheme while it considered its future.

Cabinet Secretary Fiona Hislop heard about the damage during a recent visit to Inverness.

Most of the bikes were repaired, as were a number of the docking stations which were buckled by vandals trying to wrench out the cycles.

Additional security has been introduced for the re-launch.

This includes more locks and measures to stop bikes being forced from docks.

Smaller baskets have also being installed to prevent joyriding.

Some of the damaged bikes were been dumped in the canal or river.Hitrans director Ranald Robertson said: “The key issue will be to get the support of the public in recognising the benefits of this publicly-funded and environmentally friendly service.

“We are busy working with the police and key stakeholders to identity actions we can take to prevent a recurrence of the recent vandalisms and thefts.”

Appeal for help to report vandalism

He said a positive from the spate of vandalism is that there is now greater awareness of the scheme and its benefits.

“We can only hope that if any member of the public notices vandalism at a docking station they will report it immediately to the police.”

The service is restarting on a phased basis starting with the most popular bases.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop visited the e-bike depot recently