Have you seen Tyler? Aviemore teenager reported missing

A teenager has been reported missing from the Aviemore area.

15-year-old Tyler McCallum was last seen at 8pm on Friday in his hometown.

Almost 72 hours on, police have appealed for assistance in tracing the missing teenager.

Officers have shared an image of Tyler on social to assist with their enquiries.

Police release description of Aviemore teen

Police revealed the teenager is known to regularly take the bus to Edinburgh.

Tyler is described as being around 5ft and 8 inches tall and of slim build.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with black trousers, a sage green jumper, and blue and black Nike High top shoes.

It is understood he was carrying an orange plastic bag.

Anyone who has seen Tyler or knows where he could be is being asked to contact police on 101 and quote MPR0371600724.