Woman, 31, charged after child filmed driving car in Peterhead

A woman has been charged after a child was filmed driving a car in the Peterhead area.

Local officers were made aware of a video circulating on social media on July 11.

An investigation was launched and a 31-year-old woman has now been charged in connection with the alleged incident.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Following the circulation of a video on social media of a child driving a car in the Peterhead area a 31-year-old woman has been charged and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”