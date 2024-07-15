A woman has been charged after a child was filmed driving a car in the Peterhead area.
Local officers were made aware of a video circulating on social media on July 11.
An investigation was launched and a 31-year-old woman has now been charged in connection with the alleged incident.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
A statement from Police Scotland said: “Following the circulation of a video on social media of a child driving a car in the Peterhead area a 31-year-old woman has been charged and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
Woman, 31, charged after child filmed driving car in Peterhead