Fire service shuts down Orkney hotel after man, 83, falls down lift shaft

A prohibition notice was served after the pensioner was taken to hospital for treatment.

By Michelle Henderson
The facade of The Stromness Hotel in Orkney
The Stromness Hotel in Orkney has closed with immediate effect. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

An Orkney hotel has closed with immediate effect after a pensioner fell down a lift shaft.

The Stromness Hotel shut its doors on Saturday, leaving countless guests and staff at a loss for where to go.

A notice posted on their website said the hotel was “forced to close” – however, the nature of the closure was not disclosed.

Today, officials from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a prohibition notice had been issued to owner and entrepreneur Na’ím Anís Paymán amidst concerns about the risk to public safety.

It comes just one day after an 83-year-old man was injured after falling down a lift shaft at the island hotel.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.35pm on Friday, July 26, we received a report of an 83-year-old man having been injured after falling down a lift shaft at a premises on Victoria Street, Stromness.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The Health and Safety Executive have been made aware.”

Hotelier appeals for help to accommodate stranded guests

Desperate not to leave guests on the street, hotel operators appealed to local businesses to host and cater for their guests in the coming weeks as they scramble to save the island business.

Their appeal said: “Unfortunately we have been forced to close The Stromness Hotel.

“As we do not yet know the full details for the reason behind the closure or what an acceptable course of action would entail to reopen, we are unable to provide a timeline for this.

“As a result, we would appreciate any assistance to host the guests that we are unable to cater to over the coming weeks.

“If you have a room and are able to host someone booked to stay with us, please complete our form.”

Fire safety concerns force closure of Orkney hotel

David McGroarty is the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Group Commander covering Orkney.

He confirmed the closure was prompted by “fire safety deficiencies”.

He said: “I can confirm that a prohibition notice was issued to the owners of The Stromness Hotel in Orkney on Saturday, 27 July in line with the provisions of section 63 of the Fire (Scotland) Act 2005. This notice prohibits the full use of the premises with immediate effect.

“A prohibition notice is a legally-binding document which requires full compliance. It will remain in effect until all matters giving rise to the risk posed by the premises are rectified.

“This follows more than two years of engagement with hotel management and the building’s duty holder in relation to a number of fire safety deficiencies which had previously been identified.

“We remain in contact with the building’s duty holder and our local authority partners to discuss next steps and to ensure safety of all relevant persons.”

The Stromness Hotel has been approached for comment.

The announcement comes just two years after the island business hit the open market. 

Online bookings have ceased for the foreseeable as the future of the Orkney business hangs in the balance.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

