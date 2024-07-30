Aberdeen-based Offshore Helicopter Services appoints new managing director

Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS) UK has appointed Andy Rodden as its new managing director.

Currently part of the senior leadership team at ETZ Ltd Offshore Renewables, he will take up his new role at OHS in September.

Mr Rodden brings with him 15 years of experience running projects across the energy sector.

As a director at ETZ he played an instrumental role in delivering the partnership with Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, the world’s first floating wind innovation centre.

He also led the creation of a dedicated Energy Transition Skills Hub, that will quadruple the existing training facilities at the NESCol campus in Altens Industrial Estate.

Both projects represent more than £15 million of investment in Aberdeen.

‘Exciting chapter’ for OHS

Mr Rodden said: “OHSUK has a fantastic track record across the sector in delivering for its clients, and I look forward to working alongside the team, existing and future customers as we seek to grow the business and expand our market share.

“It is a little over a year since Ultimate Aviation acquired OHSUK, and it is already clear to see the positive impact of the hard work undertaken by the team to transform the business.

“I’m hugely motivated to have the opportunity to progress my career and lead this dynamic business at the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

“I’m proud of my achievements at ETZ Ltd and know the first-class team there will continue to successfully accelerate the repositioning of the north of Scotland as an internationally new and green energy cluster.”

OHS contract wins

The appointment comes as OHS, which is owned by Ultimate Aviation Group, announced securing a multi-year contract to support Apache, flying H175’s from Aberdeen to Beryl and Forties fields.

Shaun Roseveare, Ultimate Aviation Group chief executive, said: “Andy brings with him considerable leadership qualities and the experience that can help drive OHSUK forward.

“We have had a number of good contract wins recently, including the Apache deal, demonstrating confidence in our operations, and the outstanding customer service our team delivers each day.

“The business is working hard and is in a good position to have a sustainable future and the ability to deliver at all times to the highest level.

“Everyone across our sector is facing challenging market conditions, but our reputation for delivering high quality, reliable and safe service delivery has shone through.

“I look forward to working with Andy as we continue to cement and expand OHSUK’s position in the market.

Interim managing director Martin Stubbs will join the OHS board and return to his role as director of operations.