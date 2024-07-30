Aberdeen-based Offshore Helicopter Services appoints new managing director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen-based Offshore Helicopter Services appoints new managing director

Andy Rodden is a well-known face in the energy sector with 15 years of experience.

By Kelly Wilson
Andy Rodden has been appointed managing director of Offshore Helicopter Services. Image: 3x1.com
Andy Rodden has been appointed managing director of Offshore Helicopter Services. Image: 3x1.com

Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS) UK has appointed Andy Rodden as its new managing director.

Currently part of the senior leadership team at ETZ Ltd Offshore Renewables, he will take up his new role at OHS in September.

Mr Rodden brings with him 15 years of experience running projects across the energy sector.

As a director at ETZ he played an instrumental role in delivering the partnership with Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, the world’s first floating wind innovation centre.

He also led the creation of a dedicated Energy Transition Skills Hub, that will quadruple the existing training facilities at the NESCol campus in Altens Industrial Estate.

Both projects represent more than £15 million of investment in Aberdeen.

‘Exciting chapter’ for OHS

Mr Rodden said: “OHSUK has a fantastic track record across the sector in delivering for its clients, and I look forward to working alongside the team, existing and future customers as we seek to grow the business and expand our market share.

“It is a little over a year since Ultimate Aviation acquired OHSUK, and it is already clear to see the positive impact of the hard work undertaken by the team to transform the business.

Offshore Helicopter Services UK aircraft in Dyce, Aberdeen. I
Offshore Helicopter Services UK aircraft in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: OHS.

“I’m hugely motivated to have the opportunity to progress my career and lead this dynamic business at the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

“I’m proud of my achievements at ETZ Ltd and know the first-class team there will continue to successfully accelerate the repositioning of the north of Scotland as an internationally new and green energy cluster.”

OHS contract wins

The appointment comes as OHS, which is owned by Ultimate Aviation Group, announced securing a multi-year contract to support Apache, flying H175’s from Aberdeen to Beryl and Forties fields.

Shaun Roseveare, Ultimate Aviation Group chief executive, said: “Andy brings with him considerable leadership qualities and the experience that can help drive OHSUK forward.

“We have had a number of good contract wins recently, including the Apache deal, demonstrating confidence in our operations, and the outstanding customer service our team delivers each day.

“The business is working hard and is in a good position to have a sustainable future and the ability to deliver at all times to the highest level.

“Everyone across our sector is facing challenging market conditions, but our reputation for delivering high quality, reliable and safe service delivery has shone through.

“I look forward to working with Andy as we continue to cement and expand OHSUK’s position in the market.

Interim managing director Martin Stubbs will join the OHS board and return to his role as director of operations.

