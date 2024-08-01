‘Stunning’ three-bed home on the edge of Stornoway with old style pantry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Stunning’ three-bed home on the edge of Stornoway with old style pantry

Property is on the market for offers over £465,000.

By Louise Glen
18 Cross Street Stornoway
18 Cross Street, Stornoway has hit the market. Image: Hebridean Estate Agency.

A home with one foot in the countryside and the other in town has come on the market in Stornoway.

The detached three-bed, two-bathroom bungalow at the end of Cross Street has outstanding panoramic views.

The modern build at number 18 also has some quirky features including a “vaulted” sitting room, underfloor heating and a traditional-style pantry.

18 Cross Street Stornoway and its pantry
18 Cross Street, Stornoway has a traditional pantry room. Image: Hebridean Estate Agency.
18 Cross Street Stornoway
18 Cross Street, Stornoway has panoramic views over Broad Bay. Image: Hebridean Estate Agency.

The property is being marketed for £465,000 by the Hebridean Estate Agency.

There is “generous parking”, so if it’s a luxury people carrier or a tractor – there will be plenty of space.

For entertaining there is an ideal party room, with an open plan kitchen as well as a lounge and dining room.

This open area is a perfect space for entertaining, with the patio doors in both the lounge and sitting room offering opportunities for indoor and outdoor gatherings.

18 Cross Street, Stornoway
18 Cross Street, Stornoway has a bath with a window view. Image: Hebridean Estate Agency.

The pantry is in a room off the open plan space – and wonderful for keeping all those homemade jams and jellies.

There is also a second “vaulted” or arched ceiling sitting room with a wood-burning stove that the estate agency describes as “assisting with the calm and tranquillity of the room”.

The windows are positioned to enjoy watching nature in the peaceful surroundings, and onto “spectacular” views of the tidal waters of Broad Bay.

Of the three bedrooms, one has an ensuite with a large picture window beside the bath to enjoy the views while relaxing.

18 Cross Street, Stornoway has panoramic views over Broad Bay.
On the edge of town, 18 Cross Street, Stornoway is still only 10 minutes from the airport. Image: Hebridean Estate Agency.

To keep your feet warm there is electric underfloor heating.

Generous, “easy to maintain gardens” are located to the front, side and rear of 18 Cross Street, with a drying area to the rear.

The garage can easily fit two cars, accessed by UPVC and an electric roller door.

18 Cross Street, Stornoway has panoramic views over Broad Bay.
There is a “vaulted” sitting room at 18 Cross Street, Stornoway. Image: Hebridean Estate Agency.

Cross Street is only 10 minutes drive from the airport, and five minutes from the ferry terminal.

Hebridean Estate Agency describe the house as “rare and unmissable” and advises “prompt internal inspection”.

