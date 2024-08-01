‘Stunning’ three-bed home on the edge of Stornoway with old style pantry

A home with one foot in the countryside and the other in town has come on the market in Stornoway.

The detached three-bed, two-bathroom bungalow at the end of Cross Street has outstanding panoramic views.

The modern build at number 18 also has some quirky features including a “vaulted” sitting room, underfloor heating and a traditional-style pantry.

The property is being marketed for £465,000 by the Hebridean Estate Agency.

There is “generous parking”, so if it’s a luxury people carrier or a tractor – there will be plenty of space.

For entertaining there is an ideal party room, with an open plan kitchen as well as a lounge and dining room.

This open area is a perfect space for entertaining, with the patio doors in both the lounge and sitting room offering opportunities for indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The pantry is in a room off the open plan space – and wonderful for keeping all those homemade jams and jellies.

There is also a second “vaulted” or arched ceiling sitting room with a wood-burning stove that the estate agency describes as “assisting with the calm and tranquillity of the room”.

The windows are positioned to enjoy watching nature in the peaceful surroundings, and onto “spectacular” views of the tidal waters of Broad Bay.

Of the three bedrooms, one has an ensuite with a large picture window beside the bath to enjoy the views while relaxing.

To keep your feet warm there is electric underfloor heating.

Generous, “easy to maintain gardens” are located to the front, side and rear of 18 Cross Street, with a drying area to the rear.

The garage can easily fit two cars, accessed by UPVC and an electric roller door.

Cross Street is only 10 minutes drive from the airport, and five minutes from the ferry terminal.

Hebridean Estate Agency describe the house as “rare and unmissable” and advises “prompt internal inspection”.

