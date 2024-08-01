Moray village bands together to save ‘vital’ bus service from being completely axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray village bands together to save ‘vital’ bus service from being completely axed

More than 1,200 people - roughly the village's population - signed a petition against the move from Stagecoach.

Findhorn residents
Findhorn residents are now asking Moray Council to provide additional bus services. Image: Supplied by Harry Cooksley
By Alberto Lejarraga

A ‘vital’ bus service has been saved after more than 1200 people signed a petition.

It’s a bittersweet victory for the residents of Findhorn, in Moray, as Stagecoach agreed to keep the number 32 – but only at peak times.

All services on the route, which runs between the village and Elgin and Forres, were set to be cancelled from August 19.

The petition has got over 1,200 signatures. Image: Supplied by Harry Cooksley

But Stagecoach bosses compromised after more than 1,200 people – roughly the village’s population – signed a petition against the move.

The operator has confirmed that they will keep a peak return service between Findhorn and Elgin “for college and work movements.”

A morning bus will leave from Findhorn Post Office around 7:30am for Elgin via Burghead, arriving at around 8:30am.

An afternoon bus will then depart from Elgin at 5:30pm for Findhorn, also via Burghead.

Both services will run from Monday to Saturday.

Stagecoach previously explained they would axe all services to Findhorn. Image: Supplied by Harry Cooksley

A third journey from Elgin to Findhorn via Burghead will leave the Moray capital at 4:30pm from Monday to Friday.

Stagecoach has confirmed that the services will not extend to Forres, but will serve Kinloss.

Residents say peak time service is ‘good news’ but not enough

However, residents told The P&J that although this is “good news,” it is not enough as most people travel to Forres and not Elgin.

76-year-old resident Harry Cooksley, who takes the bus to go to his work as a driver at Tesco, started the petition.

He said: “I’m very pleased for the morning one but I finish work at 5:45 on a couple of days.

“At least they seem to be trying to keep some services, which is positive.”

Harry Cooksley started the petition in June. Image: Supplied by Harry Cooksley

He added that the new timetable may also not be very useful for tourists coming to Findhorn, which will impact the local businesses.

However, Mr Cooksley’s greatest concern is the lack of services linking Findhorn with Forres.

He explained: “The service between Findhorn and Forres via Kinloss is far more important.

“The majority of residents are registered with doctors and other services in Forres.”

Samuel Russell, chairperson for the Findhorn Residents Association, said having services between the village and Forres is “an absolute necessity”.

The 78-year-old added: “Most Findhorn residents go there to the doctor, the pharmacy and other facilities such as the train station.

“We need regular services to Forres and it’s not acceptable not to have a service at all.”

However, Mr Russell, who attended a recent meeting with Stagecoach, admitted that he understands the operator’s decision.

He said: “They put forward an understanding case, which is that the service was no longer profitable as not enough people use it.

“They cannot continue running it if they don’t get a profit from it, so that is why they are stopping the route.”

Up to Moray Council to provide bus services

Both Mr Cooksley and Mr Russell agreed that it is now the council that needs to step up to provide additional bus services.

“It is now up to Moray Council to arrange an alternative suitable service provider before the end of August,” Mr Russell said.

Meanwhile, Mr Cooksley said: “Hopefully, Moray Council can provide an alternative service; council leader Kathleen Robertson seemed very sympathetic to the cause.”

Kathleen Robertson in coat in Grant Park in Forres.
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson said she wants to find out a solution to the bus problem.

Ms Robertson says the council will “consider what role the council can play in supporting the community further in opening up public transport options.”

She said: “Rural and coastal communities often fall victim to cost saving measures by the mere fact that they are smaller communities.

“Services are just as important and are a lifeline for many avoiding social isolation and allowing access to services such as health.

“The bigger longer-term picture though is about addressing the blanket approach of Scottish Government policy which penalises rural routes.

“Subsidised Under 22 and Over 60 is all very well in urban areas where there is greater footfall, but rural issues need to be picked up and reconsidered in the policy if commercial operators are unable to fulfil these rural routes.

“At an upcoming meeting, full council is due to consider what role the council can play in supporting the community further in opening up public transport options.

“Our existing m.connect service currently operates in the area 8am-5pm and I’m reassured that officers have explored multiple options for us to consider in the coming weeks.”

Stagecoach was given the opportunity to comment, but did not provide an official statement.

More from Moray

Elgin flooding on Maisondieu Road
Is notorious Elgin flooding problem about to be fixed after EIGHT years?
Artist impression of wetland.
First images as Macallan reveals vision to transform old distillery into wetland and haven…
Seven-year-old Kristopher King from Elgin.
Family's poignant tribute to Elgin seven-year-old Kristopher King
Britain in Bloom judges Geraldine King and Nick Jones pointing at flower display in Grant Park.
Britain in Bloom judges reveal what makes amazing Forres flower displays among best in…
CR0044232 Daniel McKay. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Scott Finnie leaving court. Thursday 3rd August 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Labourer has no memory of torching cararvan in act of revenge
John Bell, father of five and popular Gaelic singer from Ardersier.
Daughters' tribute to dad-of-five, Nairn Gaelic Choir tenor, John Stewart Bell
The personnel involved in the mission are on standby at a moment’s notice to launch intercepts of Russian aircraft. Image: Still from the Eurofighter YouTube series
Award-winning show puts spotlight on RAF Lossiemouth 'unsung heroes' deployed on NATO mission
Seven Stills in Dufftown.
Whisky lounge and restaurant in the heart of Moray has price slashed by £100,000
Hopeman GP surgery protest march.
Hopeman and Burghead GP surgery closure anger could force change in law
David McKenzie, from Elgin, stalked a woman from inside Glenochil Prison.
Dangerous Elgin sex offender stalked woman from inside Glenochil Prison

Conversation