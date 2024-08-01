Moray village bands together to save ‘vital’ bus service from being completely axed

A ‘vital’ bus service has been saved after more than 1200 people signed a petition.

It’s a bittersweet victory for the residents of Findhorn, in Moray, as Stagecoach agreed to keep the number 32 – but only at peak times.

All services on the route, which runs between the village and Elgin and Forres, were set to be cancelled from August 19.

But Stagecoach bosses compromised after more than 1,200 people – roughly the village’s population – signed a petition against the move.

The operator has confirmed that they will keep a peak return service between Findhorn and Elgin “for college and work movements.”

A morning bus will leave from Findhorn Post Office around 7:30am for Elgin via Burghead, arriving at around 8:30am.

An afternoon bus will then depart from Elgin at 5:30pm for Findhorn, also via Burghead.

Both services will run from Monday to Saturday.

A third journey from Elgin to Findhorn via Burghead will leave the Moray capital at 4:30pm from Monday to Friday.

Stagecoach has confirmed that the services will not extend to Forres, but will serve Kinloss.

Residents say peak time service is ‘good news’ but not enough

However, residents told The P&J that although this is “good news,” it is not enough as most people travel to Forres and not Elgin.

76-year-old resident Harry Cooksley, who takes the bus to go to his work as a driver at Tesco, started the petition.

He said: “I’m very pleased for the morning one but I finish work at 5:45 on a couple of days.

“At least they seem to be trying to keep some services, which is positive.”

He added that the new timetable may also not be very useful for tourists coming to Findhorn, which will impact the local businesses.

However, Mr Cooksley’s greatest concern is the lack of services linking Findhorn with Forres.

He explained: “The service between Findhorn and Forres via Kinloss is far more important.

“The majority of residents are registered with doctors and other services in Forres.”

Samuel Russell, chairperson for the Findhorn Residents Association, said having services between the village and Forres is “an absolute necessity”.

The 78-year-old added: “Most Findhorn residents go there to the doctor, the pharmacy and other facilities such as the train station.

“We need regular services to Forres and it’s not acceptable not to have a service at all.”

However, Mr Russell, who attended a recent meeting with Stagecoach, admitted that he understands the operator’s decision.

He said: “They put forward an understanding case, which is that the service was no longer profitable as not enough people use it.

“They cannot continue running it if they don’t get a profit from it, so that is why they are stopping the route.”

Up to Moray Council to provide bus services

Both Mr Cooksley and Mr Russell agreed that it is now the council that needs to step up to provide additional bus services.

“It is now up to Moray Council to arrange an alternative suitable service provider before the end of August,” Mr Russell said.

Meanwhile, Mr Cooksley said: “Hopefully, Moray Council can provide an alternative service; council leader Kathleen Robertson seemed very sympathetic to the cause.”

Ms Robertson says the council will “consider what role the council can play in supporting the community further in opening up public transport options.”

She said: “Rural and coastal communities often fall victim to cost saving measures by the mere fact that they are smaller communities.

“Services are just as important and are a lifeline for many avoiding social isolation and allowing access to services such as health.

“The bigger longer-term picture though is about addressing the blanket approach of Scottish Government policy which penalises rural routes.

“Subsidised Under 22 and Over 60 is all very well in urban areas where there is greater footfall, but rural issues need to be picked up and reconsidered in the policy if commercial operators are unable to fulfil these rural routes.

“At an upcoming meeting, full council is due to consider what role the council can play in supporting the community further in opening up public transport options.

“Our existing m.connect service currently operates in the area 8am-5pm and I’m reassured that officers have explored multiple options for us to consider in the coming weeks.”

Stagecoach was given the opportunity to comment, but did not provide an official statement.