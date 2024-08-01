Fire breaks out at popular west coast garden centre

A fire has broke out at a well-known garden centre near Taynuilt in Argyll, with emergency services at the scene.

Pictures show a blaze breaking out of the roof of Corachie Clematis Garden Centre at the Bridge of Awe, which happened at around 4.50pm this afternoon.

Police confirmed that three fire appliances, all from Oban, were sent to the scene after being alerted to the incident at 4.50pm.

One person at a neighbouring business said: “It is just absolutely awful for this to happen to an independent business. They work so hard.”

Jane MacLeod, from Oban, who passed the fire added: “It was so sad to see the fire, they are such a hard working team.”

More to come…