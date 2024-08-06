London to the Western Isles: Learners travelling 690 miles for driving tests

Learner drivers are travelling 690 miles to sit driving tests in the Western Isles – despite them never having driven on the islands before.

Believing the tests to be “easier”, and to beat a long delay before having a full driving licence, drivers from the south of England are snapping up tests in places like Benbecula, Barra, Stornoway, Oban and Mallaig.

But, “the majority” of drivers fail because they have no experience of rural and single-track roads.

Learner drivers think the island test ‘will be easier’

Angela Campbell of Isle Drive, based in Benbecula, in the Western Isles, said that quite often half the available tests on the island are booked up by hopefuls from off the island.

She said: “We are in a unique situation as we have tests up to eight times a year, both in Benbecula and on Barra.

“People are making an appointment and think that the test will be easier if they come from the mainland.

“I am in a good position as I have a good working relationship with the examiners and they will do their best to come to the island from Glasgow when we need them.

“I have not had to send any of my pupils elsewhere for a test.

She continued: “It can often happen that someone will book up a test from London.

“And they think they are coming up here that they will pass easily.

“But I guarantee you the majority of them will not pass.

“For one thing – they will have no experience of single-track roads.

Western Isles driving tests require ‘different set of skills’

“People think the test will be easier, but there are different things that people are tested on.

“Unless you have been instructed in driving to these island conditions, and the hazards you might need to think of – it is a new set of skills that people need to be competent enough to pass a test.

Adding: “Nobody drives my car other than someone I have been teaching to drive.

“I would never allow someone from the mainland to use my car for a test.

“And I have been offered as much money as I want to do that – but it is just not something I would do. I doubt any driving school would allow it, because a pass or a fail goes against the Advanced Driving Instructor (ADI) number, and it can impact instructors’ pass rate.

“Many people who book the driving tests from the mainland don’t turn up.

“Sometimes that is because an automated bot is booking the first available test for people. They don’t know the logistics of getting here.

“Some people even think they can fly into Barra and hire a car. But you can not sit a test in a hire car.

“Others think they will come over on the ferry with a car, but unless they are booked well in advance it just is not possible.

“I always say to pupils that when they are ready for their test, earlier than we thought, there will be a last-minute cancellation if they need it. There always is.”

Oban driving tests fully booked

In Oban, The Press and Journal have been told there are no new driving test slots until January 2025.

Tests are being booked up by “bots” who get the first available slot for drivers from anywhere in the country.

Graeme Cowie, from Bill Plant Driving School in Oban said: ” There’s a couple of issues in Oban.

“What people tend to do is book a driving test and then maybe they realise they don’t have a car available to sit the driving test.

“It is a shame because somebody who is ready for the driving test and can sit the test could otherwise have had it. That causes a big backlog.

“It is very frustrating that people do actually have to wait quite a long time for their driving tests.”

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVSA) argues that if a learner is truly ready to pass, they should be able to pass on any road, not just the roads where they have practised.

Drivers ‘should be able to pass first time’

DVSA’s chief executive Loveday Ryder said: “In the past financial year alone, we’ve provided almost two million tests.”

“DVSA wants to see more learners passing the first time, so we’re working with the driver training industry to educate and advise learners on what they can do to prepare and improve their likelihood of passing.

DVSA argues that where a candidate has taken a test at a driving test centre in a different area, it may not always be because they have travelled, citing university students returning home to sit a test.

The average waiting time in Scotland for July is 14 weeks, while the UK average is 18.1 weeks.

