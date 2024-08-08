Beauly cat owner heartbroken as ‘outbreak’ kills four pets in a single day

A Highland family have spoken of the heartbreak of watching their cat die before their eyes amid an undiagnosed ‘outbreak’ affecting pets in Beauly.

Joanna Wejchan-Rotowicz returned home on Tuesday to find her five-year-old cat Alfie salivating, gasping for breath and unable to stand.

Fearing he had been run over, she rushed him to the vets in Dingwall.

However, he sadly couldn’t be saved.

The heartbroken cat owner says Alfie was one of four cats to die in her street last Tuesday, after developing the same symptoms.

Locals fear their cats may have been poisoned, with some dogs also reported to be feeling the effects.

Joanna is now calling for answers to help bring her family and others affected some peace and closure.

Beauly cat owner fears he was poisoned

Reflecting back on that harrowing day, she said: “He used to be such a happy wee boy. He was only five so he was relatively young but always healthy.

“He couldn’t stand up on his own, he couldn’t move from one place to another. He was breathing so fast, that the saliva was coming out of his mouth as if you had turned a tap on. It was just pouring out of his mouth.

“My first thought was, that he got run over by someone or someone hit him. I couldn’t see any bleeding or obvious breaks so I quickly grabbed the phone and I phoned my vet.

“It didn’t occur to me for a second that he could have eaten something or been poisoned.

“My daughter held him on her lap and he was meowing and so distressed. He looked spaced out.”

Veterinary staff checked over Alfie for injuries, traumas, cuts, breaks or swelling but couldn’t find anything.

However, he was found to have fluid in his lungs.

Despite the team’s best efforts, Alfie passed away.

Joanna said it never crossed her mind that Alfie wouldn’t make it home.

She said: “We were all heartbroken. I couldn’t believe it. Not for a second I thought my cat could die. To me, my pets are my children. I just love them.”

To date, three further cats in the area have died from the same symptoms.

‘We want some answers’

In the wake of the tragedy, Joanna approached Police Scotland and the SSPCA to report the outbreak.

She agreed for Alfie to undergo a post-mortem in Aberdeen in the hope of providing answers.

Joanna admits it was a difficult decision, being only too aware of what the procedure entails in her role as a staff nurse.

She said: “I was absolutely heartbroken but I thought, this could provide some light into what’s been happening and even some closure, knowing exactly what happened to him.

“It was horrific watching him dying even though at that moment, I didn’t realise he was dying.

“I hope this is unintentional. It’s the wrong time for anti-freeze unless it is deliberate. I know there are lots of bugs and snails and maybe someone has sprayed something but it’s a little bit suspicious as cats and dogs on this street are affected.”

Advice for keeping your pets safe

Officials from Cats Protection and Neighbourhood Watch have provided some advice for concerned pet owners to help keep their pets safe.

If you believe someone is acting suspiciously towards cats in the area, alert your local neighbourhood watch, neighbours and community police officers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have received two reports in relation to cat deaths in Beauly on Wednesday, July 31.

“Enquiries are being carried out in relation to the reports made.”

The SSPCA has asked anyone with concerns to call their animal helpline on 03000 999 999.