WATCH: Footage shows bikers tearing across green at Kings Links Aberdeen

Two bikers have been caught on camera tearing around the Kings Links Golf Course in Aberdeen.

The incident occurred at around 4pm on Thursday afternoon, with two bikers zooming around the 18-hole course at the beachfront course.

Kings Links is one of the most popular golfing sites in the north-east and is known for its many bunkers and fast greens.

Bikers on Kings Links Aberdeen

According to one eye-witness, two bikes were seen riding across the shared 5th/13th green, performing jumps along hillier sections of the course.

Its not the first time the course has been the subject of mischief, having been damaged last year.

Kings Links at the time said the “malicious vandalism” included tire marks and chunks of dirt and grass scattered across the 8th green.

Sport Aberdeen, which own and operate the course, was faced with a £3,000 bill for repairs.

Following that spate of vandalism, Sport Aberdeen installed new security measures.

Sport Aberdeen have been contacted for comment on this latest incident.