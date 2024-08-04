King Charles beams with delight at Mey Highland Games

King Charles was grinning from ear to ear as he enjoyed this year’s Mey Highland Games.

The monarch returned to his Highland sanctuary this weekend for the annual Highland Games at John O’Groats Showground.

The event marks one of his first engagements in the north since undergoing treatment for a form of cancer.

He returned to royal duties in May following a four month period of recuperation.

Rain fails to dampen Mey Highland Games

On Saturday, the monarch – dressed in his traditional Highland dress complete with kilt and sporran – looked a picture of health as he enjoyed his annual excursion.

Crowds of spectators dashed for cover amidst the showers while enjoying a day out for all the family.

The rain failed to dampen his spirits and he enjoyed the show from the shelter of a tent erected on the showground.

The king beamed as he watched athletes compete in the traditional tossing of the caber and tug O’war events.

Highlands dancers performed spectacularly as the monarch watched on with delight.

Pictures taken on the day show a grinning King Charles greeting spectators and athletes alike.

Throughout the day, he was engaged in conversation, enjoying all the day had to offer.