King Charles beams with delight at Mey Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

King Charles beams with delight at Mey Highland Games

The monarch made an appearance at the annual event at John O'Groats showground.

By Michelle Henderson
King Charles meeting spectators in the rain behind a metal fence.
King Charles spent time greeting the spectators who turned out to meet him. Image: Robert MacDonald/PA Wire

King Charles was grinning from ear to ear as he enjoyed this year’s Mey Highland Games.

The monarch returned to his Highland sanctuary this weekend for the annual Highland Games at John O’Groats Showground.

The event marks one of his first engagements in the north since undergoing treatment for a form of cancer.

He returned to royal duties in May following a four month period of recuperation.

Robert MacDonald/PA Wire
King Charles III during the Mey Highland Games at the John O’Groats Showground in Caithness. Image: Robert MacDonald/PA Wire.
King Charles greeting fans at Mey Highland Games.
King Charles greeted the crowds of spectators who turned out for the games. Image: Robert MacDonald/PA Wire

Rain fails to dampen Mey Highland Games

On Saturday, the monarch – dressed in his traditional Highland dress complete with kilt and sporran – looked a picture of health as he enjoyed his annual excursion.

Crowds of spectators dashed for cover amidst the showers while enjoying a day out for all the family.

Highland dancers in coloured tartan outfits perform for King Charles.
King Charles watched on as the youngest of competitors took to the green for the traditional Highland dancing competition. Image: Robert MacDonald/PA Wire

The rain failed to dampen his spirits and he enjoyed the show from the shelter of a tent erected on the showground.

The king beamed as he watched athletes compete in the traditional tossing of the caber and tug O’war events.

Highlands dancers performed spectacularly as the monarch watched on with delight.

Pictures taken on the day show a grinning King Charles greeting spectators and athletes alike.

Throughout the day, he was engaged in conversation, enjoying all the day had to offer.

King Charles smiles and waves to fans at the games.
King Charles was all smiles as he enjoyed the annual Highland Games. in Caithness. Image: Robert MacDonald/PA Wire.
King Charles attended the games dressed in his best Highland attire.
King Charles attended the games dressed in his best Highland attire. Image: Robert MacDonald/PA Wire
Dancers in blue and white sailors outfits perform for King Charles
King Charles was all smiles watching the day’s events. Image: Robert MacDonald/ PA Wire.
King Charles speaking to a fellow attendee at the Caithness games.
The grin couldn’t be wiped off King Charle’s face as he returned to the Mey Highland Games. Image: Robert MacDonald/PA Wire
King Charles meeting athletes at the Mey Highland Games.
King Charles took time to speak to spectators and athletes taking part during the course of the Mey Highland Games. Image: Robert MacDonald/PA Wire

More from Highlands & Islands

Breaking news graphic
A9 reopened following motorcycle crash north of Cromarty Bridge
Heavy rain weather warning
27 hours of heavy rain to hit the West Coast as yellow warning extended
. Iona McLachlan and her boyfriend Finn MacDonald of North Coast Watersports in front of their van leaving against a fence.
Britain's Most Beautiful Road: NC500 surfers shine in new TV show
Empty A82 at Glencoe with trees and hills surrounding.
A82 reopens after crash east of Glencoe
A9 B9152 junctions, the crash occurred just north along the A9. Image: Google Maps.
Three people in hospital following A9 lorry crash near Aviemore
Orkney County Show
All systems go for Orkney County Show
Corachie Clematis, near Taynuilt, was devastated by fire.
'We are heartbroken': Devastating fire destroys Corachie Clematis tearoom and shop
Inverness Sheriff Court
Invergordon man facing court after paedophile hunter group's livestreamed 'sting'
Breaking news graphic
Girl, 11, airlifted to hospital after crash between tanker and two cars on Lewis
Internal and external shots of the B&B which has gone up for sale in Easter Ross. ImageL Rightmove.
'Enchanting' bed and breakfast with 'castle-style front entrance' and library overlooking North Sea for…

Conversation