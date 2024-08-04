Reaction to EVERY Highland League game as Formartine United hand out ‘totally embarrassing’ Rothes rout

Formartine United ran riot in a 10-2 Breedon Highland League win against Rothes at Mackessack Park.

United led 3-1 at the interval, with the home side passing up the opportunity to bring the scoreline back to 3-2 from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time, before the visitors pulled away with a barrage of goals in the second period.

Formartine assistant-manager Martin Skinner said: “At half-time we could have gone in just 3-2 up and you could have been looking at a different game, but this was probably the best we’ve been in a long, long time.

“We’ve spent a bit of time on getting the right players in this year, so we’ve good strength and were able to field nine subs on the bench, as opposed to Rothes who had three.”

United opened the scoring in the 10th minute when the ball rebounded off the crossbar and Scott Adams was on-hand to stab home from four yards.

Five minutes later, it was 2-0, as home keeper Sean McCarthy slipped coming to meet a long-through ball and Formartine’s Julian Wade made no mistake with an open goal from 12 yards.

On 20 minutes, Formartine were awarded a penalty when Wade was brought down in full flight by Jamie Young, and Johnny Crawford sent McCarthy the wrong way.

Rothes pulled one back in the 28th minute when Gregor MacDonald drilled the ball under the diving Cameron Middleton from 15 yards.

The, on the stroke of half-time Rothes were awarded their own spot-kick when Jake Thomson was felled in the box by United keeper Middleton. Thomson took the penalty himself, but Middleton dived to his right to bring off a brilliant save.

After the break, Crawford netted his second penalty kick of the afternoon after Liam McDade had brought down Tyler Mykyta in the box, and Formartine made it 5-1 with Matthew McLean’s unchallenged header from a corner.

In the 65th minute, Adams grabbed his second goal of the afternoon. Rothes failed to deal with a long McLean throw-in and Adams was left with another close-range finish.

Two goals in as many minutes from Mykyta and substitute Callum Youngson then added insult to injury with the Rothes defence all at sea.

With 10 minutes to go, Rothes managed to pull the score back to 8-2 when Thomson ran through and met a right wing cross with a first-time strike.

However, Mykyta snatched his second goal with six minutes to go, when he ran through unchallenged to net from 12 yards, before completing his hat-trick from close-range at the death.

Rothes boss Richard Hastings said: “Goals will change games and we could have gone in 3-2 at half-time, having shown good spirit to come back from 3-0 down.

“Once it went to 5-1 they then put us to the sword.

“We were missing the injured Greg Morrison and Scott Mutch today, (but) that was totally embarrassing, and I’ve never been part of a game like that at this level.

“It’s not good enough and the players know that.”

Champions Buckie Thistle lose opener at Inverurie Locos

After completing their League Cup campaign, Buckie Thistle started off the defence of their Breedon Highland League championship title with a 2-1 loss away at Inverurie Locos.

Locos, meanwhile, have started with two wins in their opening two fixtures – one of five teams on full points – but their manager Dean Donaldson said: “We cannot get carried away.

“We performed very well. Overall we deserved to win, but it wasn’t make or break.

“We have a team of honest players who will run for us up against a good Buckie side.

“Many people wouldn’t have backed us to beat them.

“We could’ve been two or three up with the chances we had, and it could’ve come back to bite us.

“You don’t win leagues if you don’t have good players. They have a lot of quality and you have to respect that.

“But Locos have quality as well – and that was considering we had a few players missing who could have started.”

On his winning goalscorer Logan Johnstone, who came off the bench to net a last-minute winner, the Inverurie boss added: “Logan was disappointed not to start the game and came on to show he wants to play – there’s no better way to show it.”

On hot day in Inverurie, with a bumper crowd, it was Locos who took the lead on 24 minutes.

The Jags, careless in possession, allowed Cole Anderson space to perfectly place his right foot shot into the corner of the net.

Both sides missed good chances in each half, but Buckie made substitutions to good effect, and on 75 minutes, Cohen Ramsay levelled with the aid of a deflection which deceived Zack Ellis in the home goal.

However, with only a minute left on the clock, Johnstone was at the back post to powerfully volley home a Paul Coutts corner from the left.

Buckie boss Lewis MacKinnon was very disappointed, and said: “In the first half, we went a goal behind and deservedly so – I didn’t like our play. It was sloppy and slow. We didn’t take our chances.

“Josh Peters should have done better with the opportunities that came his away.

“In the second half, we were much better and moved the ball quicker.

“But we should’ve tested their goalkeeper a lot more.

“We got ourselves back in the game, so it’s really annoying to concede such a late goal from a set-play.”

Lossiemouth pick up point at title-hopefuls Banks o’ Dee

Captain Liam Archibald was pleased to see Lossiemouth earn their first point of the season by drawing with Banks o’ Dee.

It finished goalless at Spain Park – but Eddie Wolecki Black’s Coasters came closest to breaking the deadlock in the closing stages.

Ross Archibald played a one-two with Ross Paterson, but saw his angled drive come back off the post.

Lossie skipper Liam said: “It was good to bounce back with a good performance and get a point after losing to Clach last weekend.

“We felt a bit down because we didn’t play well against Clach.

“So going away to the team that a lot of folk have tipped for the league and getting something was good.

“Banks o’ Dee had more possession, but struggled to break us down and we probably had the better chances.

“We were happy to get a good performance and put a point on the board, but on another day we could have won it.”

Disappointed Dee co-manager Paul Lawson added: “We were poor and didn’t create many chances.

“Credit to Lossie, they had a gameplan which worked well for them and they could have nicked it at the end.

“We weren’t good enough and we didn’t deserve to win the game.

“We had players missing, but we’ve got a squad for a reason, and if players are out, it’s up to other players to take their chance.”

Fraserburgh winless from two after 1-1 Deveronvale draw

Fraserburgh and Deveronvale shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Bellslea, as the Broch’s wait for a Highland League win stretched to two matches.

The game was devoid of many clear chances, with the hosts taking the lead through Scott Barbour in the first half, but Vale responded well after the break, with Ben Hermiston levelling.

Broch manager Mark Cowie cut a frustrated figure after the match, saying: “That’s two league games now that we’ve been nowhere near the standard we are capable of.

“Deveronvale defended well, but we didn’t put them under any real pressure and their keeper hasn’t had any real saves to make. The quality of our passing and movement wasn’t good enough.

“We’re going through a tough time, although we had a good result on Tuesday (SPFL Trust Trophy), it’s going to get a lot tougher with Buckie and Brechin to come.

“But sometimes, when the chips are down, you see the character of the players come to the fore and they’ll need to show that in the next couple of games.”

The Broch took the lead on seven minutes when Connor Wood found space on the left wing and crossed for Barbour, who slotted the ball past Ethan Hopkinson.

Further chances came the home side’s way, with Barbour firing wide after Josh Bolton’s lay off, and Wood snatching at a shot following a good run and cut-back from Barbour.

Willie West had an effort well saved by Hopkinson on 34 minutes.

At the other end, Jack Mitchell curled a shot over after good work by Hermiston.

Vale came out with more purpose in the second half, with Hermiston forcing a good save from Joe Barbour when clean through, and Rogan Read blazing over from Hermiston’s lay-off as they increased the pressure.

The visitors deservedly levelled just after the hour when Hermiston’s flicked header from Mitchell’s cross from the right crept in at the far post.

Home side Fraserburgh huffed and puffed to find a winner, but Kieran Simpson’s header from a Wood free-kick was the closest they came.

Vale manager Garry Wood was delighted with how his side responded to an opening weekend defeat.

He said “I thought we were outstanding all over the park, won all our battles and second balls.

“You know you are going to come under a lot of pressure, but our defence coped with their forward line superbly.

“Second half, we had a few chances on the break and probably should have scored more goals, but I’m delighted to get the first point on the board and it gives us a platform to build on.”

Strathspey Thistle 0-7 Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers racked up a magnificent seven against Strathspey Thistle to top the Breedon Highland League on goal difference.

The Cattachs netted five times in their opening day victory versus Turriff United, but bettered that at Seafield Park.

Boss Steven Mackay said: “It was a good professional performance and we were pretty clinical in the first half, which is what we asked of the boys.

“We scored some really good goals and had chances to potentially be further ahead.

“In the second half, it was a bit flat for 25 minutes and we over-complicated things in the final third.

“But overall I’m happy with the result and the performance. It’s been a really positive start for us and we’ll try to build on it again.”

Brora forged ahead in the second minute when Tony Dingwall broke in behind behind and set up Craig MacKenzie to finish, before MacKenzie turned provider for the second with his corner swept home by James Wallace at the edge of the box.

Wallace got the third with another strike from the edge of the area and Jordan MacRae tucked away a Dingwall cross for number four.

MacRae made it five before half-time, scoring from the penalty spot after being fouled by Jamie Calder.

Dingwall’s diving header from MacRae’s delivery made it 6-0 early in the second period, and Andrew Macrae completed the rout late on after good set-up work from MacKenzie.

Strathspey co-manager Bobby Beckwith, who has signed Cameron Lisle and Tyler Eadie on short-term loans from Nairn County, said: “We were overpowered by Brora’s movement – we struggled to deal with it.

“We lost a goal after two minutes, like we did last week against Huntly as well and we weren’t the races.

“You can make excuses, but we were short of bodies and we had five players that would probably start missing which didn’t help.

“But Brora outplayed us all over the park.”

Brechin City win 3-0 at ‘extremely disappointed’ Nairn County

Brechin City eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Nairn County at Station Park as they, too, made it two wins from two at the start of the Highland League season.

The Hedgemen have previously found it hard going at Nairn, but had chances to win by more than three goals.

Dayle Robertson grabbed the opening goal after 16 minutes, heading home an Anthony McDonald corner, and McDonald was on target himself 11 minutes later when his 20 yard free-kick took a deflection on its way past County keeper Dylan MacLean.

The points were wrapped up for the visitors nine minutes into the second-half when a Marc Scott cross was flicked on by Robertson into the path of Ewan Loudon, who dived low to steer a header past MacLean.

City manager Patrick Cregg said: “In terms of application, effort, willingness to run, willingness to duel, it was all there and that’s all you can really ask of the players.

“I thought that we set a tone right at the start of the game, and although they had a wee five-minute spell of pressure in the early part of the first-half, we wrestled the momentum back in our favour with the opening goal.

“Everyone to a man including the substitutes who came on really played their part in our victory.

“We have a group mentality here – the players who start the match won’t necessarily finish the game – so everyone plays their part and that’s the spirit we’re trying to foster.

“(I’m) delighted with the victory and the only slight negative is that we should have scored more goals.”

Nairn boss Ross Tokely was extremely disappointed with his team’s performance.

“I’m really disappointed with our display as we didn’t really lay a glove on Brechin,” he said.

“All credit to Brechin as I thought that they were pretty sharp, but we didn’t really create much over the course of the 90 minutes.

“To be honest, I’m quite happy that it was only 3-0 as Dylan made some good saves and Brechin created a lot of opportunities, so I’m extremely disappointed.”

Huntly beat Wick Academy 3-0

Huntly maintained a nine-game unbeaten run at Christie Park with a 3-0 home win over Wick Academy, which also made it six points from six at the start of league campaign.

Black and Golds boss Colin Charlesworth said: “The first half hour we were really good. We took the game to Wick and started with the same intensity we did against Strathspey.

“Fifteen minutes before the interval they came at us and Logan (Ross) popped up with two really good saves.

“We then got a goal at a good time and showed the will to keep a clean sheet – and it was faultless from the lads for large spells.”

Charlesworth highlighted the performance of midfielder Matthew Wallace, who headed in the opener, saying “He’s invaluable for what he does for us.

“He’s a very good football player and I was lucky enough to play with him at Deveronvale and you can see the ability he has and he’s really enhancing it now as a senior player.”

Huntly broke the deadlock after 20 minutes. Ryan Sewell sent in a dangerous delivery from a corner for Wallace to power in a header at the back post.

A well-rehearsed corner routine on 34 minutes from Wick resulted in a curling Ross Gunn strike from the edge of the box, which Logan Ross turned round the post with a fine acrobatic save.

Wick’s Kyle Henderson cut in from the right wing in the 54th minute, and his left-footed shot also looked goal-bound, were it not for another top save from Ross.

Hosts Huntly doubled their advantage on the hour mark. A Sewell corner was not dealt with first time and the ball dropped kindly for Sam Robertson, who turned in from close range.

With a minute remaining, Huntly were awarded a penalty when Adam Morris was tripped. Robertson sent the penalty high inside the left post for his third goal in two games.

Wick manager Gary Manson felt the result wasn’t a fair reflection on the game, saying: “I think I’d struggle to find someone that would say that was a 3-0 game.

“The games last season were quite even and that proved again today.

“Corners cost us, which we didn’t defend properly, then a penalty, and that was the difference between the two teams – and Logan Ross made two outstanding saves.

“I said to the players after the game: ‘Don’t get down. We’ll take it on the chin and move on’.”

Screamer earns Forres Mechanics comeback point at Turriff United

Forres Mechanics recovered from a two-goal first half deficit against Turriff United to deservingly share the points as both teams picked up their first point of the season.

Home side Turriff started with a bang, and after Ewan Clark saw an effort cleared off the line, Ewen Robertson collected a superb pass from Dylan Stuart to lob onrushing Forres keeper Cameron Farquhar for the 13th-minute opener.

Two minutes, later Clark stabbed home a loose ball in the six-yard box to double the Turra advantage – and it could easily have been more at the break.

Forres stepped up a couple of gears in the second half, with Aiden Cruickshank firing home a 67th-minute penalty after he was fouled in the box, before Can-Cans captain Mark McLauchlan scored a superb equaliser from 25 yards with six minutes remaining.

Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald felt that his side deserved more in the end, but said he was delighted with the way they fought back from losing two soft early goals.

He said “We looked like we were struggling at that point and the heads were down, but we got them in at half-time, changed a couple of things and the second half was night and day to the first.

“To be honest, no one could have grudged us the win in the end, and Mark McLauchlan has that kind of a strike in his locker, so it is onwards and upwards.”

Turriff manager Warren Cummings was extremely disappointed to see his team lose their two-goal lead – which he felt should have been more.

He said “For as good as we were in the first half, we were as bad in the second half and the lads know that.

“When we were put under pressure we weren’t good enough, and we had enough experience in the team to see the game out, so it has nothing to do with younger players in the team.

“We panicked under pressure and made bad decisions which cost us, and I will be looking for a big improvement on Wednesday night (at Formartine).”