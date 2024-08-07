Shock as Stornoway skipper held in Spain after ‘trafficking 1.2 tonnes of cocaine’ in ‘world’s largest drugs bust’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock as Stornoway skipper held in Spain after ‘trafficking 1.2 tonnes of cocaine’ in ‘world’s largest drugs bust’

People in the Western Isles and Oban have told of their surprise following Cowan's arrest.

Conor Cowan from Stornoway, who had connections to Oban.
Conor Cowan from Stornoway, who had connections to Oban. Image: Facebook.
By Louise Glen

A Stornoway skipper with connections to Oban is being held in Spain over trafficking 1.2 tonnes of cocaine in the Caribbean.

Conor Cowan, 30, is one of 10 British nationals arrested as part of a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking between South America and Europe.

The vessel skippered by Cowan was intercepted by a French navy frigate on December 18 2023 as part of Operation Mentor.

Graphic of the area in which the vessel carrying a1.2tonnes of cocaine was intercepted.
Graphic of the area in which the vessel carrying 1.2 tonnes of cocaine was intercepted. Image: DC Thomson.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said a criminal network was ferrying drugs on “a fleet of vessels” from South America to Europe via Spain.

It had 1.2 tonnes of cocaine onboard – Class A drugs with a street value of £140 million.

French and Spanish authorities arrested the three British crew members, of which Cowan was one, in a sting 1200 miles off Martinique, in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has confirmed it is supporting a British National in Spain.

People in the Western Isles and Oban spoke of their shock following the recent revelation of Cowan’s arrest.

Drugs shipment found on a Spanish-registered vessel in the Caribbean
The drug shipment was found on a Spanish-registered vessel in the Caribbean. Image: National Crime Agency.

A former Highlands and Islands police officer, who did not want to be named, said: “People will be shocked to hear that a young man from the islands has been arrested in a major international drugs operation, but they will not be surprised.

“Drugs are everywhere, and in Stornoway, there are real problems with cocaine and heroin.

“Well done to this international operation taking all that cocaine out of the system – lives will have been saved.”

Friend ‘shocked’ by arrest of Stornoway skipper

A friend of Cowan’s, who did not want to be named, said: “I studied with Conor and he was a really nice guy.

“There were lots of shenanigans when we were studying, and it was just good fun. There were no drugs involved.

“I am shocked that he was arrested. I hope, for his sake, he is found not guilty.”

In Oban, one man who knew Cowan said: “He seemed a nice guy, and he – if I am honest – didn’t seem to be the type that would be an international drug smuggler, just seemed like a fairly normal person who loved the life of a skipper.

“Not a pirate.”

Another former colleague said: “While I can barely believe that Conor has been arrested, and not speaking about him in particular, I think the lure of earning millions on one trip is just intoxicating for some people.

“The police have a real battle on their hands.

“Perhaps it is time to decriminalise cannabis and concentrate on ending the misery of cocaine and heroin.”

What is Operation Mentor?

Cowan, from Stornoway, Lewis, was charged as part of Operation Mentor which began in 2020.

It has been conducted by the Spanish Policía Nacional, National Crime Agency, Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the European Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre, with the support of EUROPOL.

At the time of its inception, intelligence identified a British crime group based in Spain responsible for trafficking cocaine across the Atlantic.

Since then, worldwide law enforcement agencies have arrested 52 people – 28 in Spain – and seized 1.5 tonnes of cocaine, eight boats and 36 vehicles, as well as firearms and ammunition.

Drugs shipment found on a Spanish-registered vessel in the Caribbean.
The drugs were kept in holdalls on board the ship. Image: National Crime Agency.

The long-running investigation identified routes used by the organised crime group to bring vast quantities of drugs to Spain for onward distribution, including into the UK.

The NCA said they sailed back and forth from Spanish coastal locations, such as Valencia, Alicante, and Málaga, to Brazil, Colombia, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia, Barbados and Panama.

Class A drugs ‘at street level fuels violence’

Neil Keeping, National Crime Agency regional manager in Spain, said: “This Spanish-led international operation has dismantled a major drug trafficking crime group and resulted in the arrests of 10 British nationals – eight from England and two from Scotland.

“The NCA’s international network has played a leading role in sharing intelligence with overseas partners to intercept huge shipments of drugs and trace key members of the criminal enterprise.

“A portion of the Class A drugs seized would have undoubtedly been destined for the UK, where its supply at street level fuels violence and exploitation, and brings misery to our communities.

“Tackling global crime groups such as this one requires strong collaboration with international partners, and our efforts alongside them continue to ensure these networks are demolished.”

A FCDO spokesperson said: “We are providing support to a British man detained in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

