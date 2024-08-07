Shock as Stornoway skipper held in Spain after ‘trafficking 1.2 tonnes of cocaine’ in ‘world’s largest drugs bust’

A Stornoway skipper with connections to Oban is being held in Spain over trafficking 1.2 tonnes of cocaine in the Caribbean.

Conor Cowan, 30, is one of 10 British nationals arrested as part of a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking between South America and Europe.

The vessel skippered by Cowan was intercepted by a French navy frigate on December 18 2023 as part of Operation Mentor.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said a criminal network was ferrying drugs on “a fleet of vessels” from South America to Europe via Spain.

It had 1.2 tonnes of cocaine onboard – Class A drugs with a street value of £140 million.

French and Spanish authorities arrested the three British crew members, of which Cowan was one, in a sting 1200 miles off Martinique, in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has confirmed it is supporting a British National in Spain.

People in the Western Isles and Oban spoke of their shock following the recent revelation of Cowan’s arrest.

A former Highlands and Islands police officer, who did not want to be named, said: “People will be shocked to hear that a young man from the islands has been arrested in a major international drugs operation, but they will not be surprised.

“Drugs are everywhere, and in Stornoway, there are real problems with cocaine and heroin.

“Well done to this international operation taking all that cocaine out of the system – lives will have been saved.”

Friend ‘shocked’ by arrest of Stornoway skipper

A friend of Cowan’s, who did not want to be named, said: “I studied with Conor and he was a really nice guy.

“There were lots of shenanigans when we were studying, and it was just good fun. There were no drugs involved.

“I am shocked that he was arrested. I hope, for his sake, he is found not guilty.”

In Oban, one man who knew Cowan said: “He seemed a nice guy, and he – if I am honest – didn’t seem to be the type that would be an international drug smuggler, just seemed like a fairly normal person who loved the life of a skipper.

“Not a pirate.”

Another former colleague said: “While I can barely believe that Conor has been arrested, and not speaking about him in particular, I think the lure of earning millions on one trip is just intoxicating for some people.

“The police have a real battle on their hands.

“Perhaps it is time to decriminalise cannabis and concentrate on ending the misery of cocaine and heroin.”

What is Operation Mentor?

Cowan, from Stornoway, Lewis, was charged as part of Operation Mentor which began in 2020.

It has been conducted by the Spanish Policía Nacional, National Crime Agency, Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the European Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre, with the support of EUROPOL.

At the time of its inception, intelligence identified a British crime group based in Spain responsible for trafficking cocaine across the Atlantic.

Since then, worldwide law enforcement agencies have arrested 52 people – 28 in Spain – and seized 1.5 tonnes of cocaine, eight boats and 36 vehicles, as well as firearms and ammunition.

The long-running investigation identified routes used by the organised crime group to bring vast quantities of drugs to Spain for onward distribution, including into the UK.

The NCA said they sailed back and forth from Spanish coastal locations, such as Valencia, Alicante, and Málaga, to Brazil, Colombia, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia, Barbados and Panama.

Class A drugs ‘at street level fuels violence’

Neil Keeping, National Crime Agency regional manager in Spain, said: “This Spanish-led international operation has dismantled a major drug trafficking crime group and resulted in the arrests of 10 British nationals – eight from England and two from Scotland.

“The NCA’s international network has played a leading role in sharing intelligence with overseas partners to intercept huge shipments of drugs and trace key members of the criminal enterprise.

“A portion of the Class A drugs seized would have undoubtedly been destined for the UK, where its supply at street level fuels violence and exploitation, and brings misery to our communities.

“Tackling global crime groups such as this one requires strong collaboration with international partners, and our efforts alongside them continue to ensure these networks are demolished.”

A FCDO spokesperson said: “We are providing support to a British man detained in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

