Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen and Rangers vying for loan signature of Chelsea starlet Leo Castledine

Dons reportedly keen on bringing Blues midfielder to Pittodrie on a season-long loan.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Leo Castledine. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Leo Castledine. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen are reportedly ready to challenge Rangers’ bid to sign Chelsea midfielder Leo Castledine on loan.

The 19-year-old signed a contract extension to remain at Stamford Bridge until 2027 in December and the Blues are keen to send the teenager on loan this season to gain first-team experience.

Football Scotland have reported Gers officials are keen to bring the player to Ibrox but are pushing for an option to make the move permanent should Castledine do well.

But the Blues are believed to prefer a season-long loan with no option to buy the player, who has been training with the first team under Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

That has opened the door for Aberdeen to make their interest known, with the Dons content to take the player on loan with no option to buy included.

Castledine is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup against Middlesbrough last season.

The midfielder was also nominated for the Premier League 2 player of the season award after scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists in 18 appearances.

The boyhood Chelsea fan has been with the Blues since the age of 14, having been signed from AFC Wimbledon.

 

