‘Back to its heyday’: Meet the three friends breathing new life into popular hotel near Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Back to its heyday’: Meet the three friends breathing new life into popular hotel near Oban

Lauren Stewart, Andrew McPherson and Ricardo Pereira are breathing new life into the Lochnell Arms.

Lochnell Arms Hotel new owners Riccardo Pereira, Lauren Stewart and Andrew McPherson.
Lochnell Arms Hotel new owners Riccardo Pereira, Lauren Stewart and Andrew McPherson. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

Three friends plan to take the Lochnell Arms Hotel, near Oban, ‘back to its heyday’.

Lauren Stewart, Andrew McPherson and Ricardo Pereira have taken over the 17th-century hotel in North Connel, which was given up by former management this summer.

It’s a challenge for the trio, who hope to inject new life into the 10-bed hotel, eatery and bar overlooking Loch Etive.

Former truck driver Lauren, 30, master barista Ricardo, 39, and hospitality worker Andrew, 33,  unexpectedly found themselves bound together by the opportunity.

Lauren Stewart behind the bar of the Lochnell Arms Hotel.
Lauren Stewart is behind the bar of the Lochnell Arms Hotel. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

Andrew explained: “Out of the blue, I got a message from the former owners asking if we would be interested in taking over.

“I asked Lauren if she was able to join Ric and me. We had not discussed it, but we always knew we wanted to work together in the future.

“Within a few days, we decided, and within two weeks, we were signing the lease.

“We still can’t quite believe it. The Lochnell Arms Hotel has so much potential.

“We want to take it back to its heyday.”

New plans for Lochnell Arms Hotel

Plans include continuing the hotel’s famous Sunday carvery and operating as a pub and meeting space in the evening.

They also hope to host weddings and celebrations in future, with the lounge room’s makeover under way.

Andrew, whose mum and dad run Poppies Garden Centre, near Oban, said he and Riccardo were looking for a new challenge.

“I worked in the Lochnell Arms Hotel bar when I was 18,” Andrew said.

“There is a loyal crowd that come in, some of them have been here since I was here as a teenager.

“I have limited vision, and that makes it difficult to work in places I don’t know.

“But here I know every step inside the building, and in most cases, I still remember what our regulars are drinking!”

Guests at the Lochnell Arms Hotel can enjoy a drink with a view of the Falls of Lora rapids on Loch Etive.
Guests at the Lochnell Arms Hotel can enjoy a drink with a view of the Falls of Lora rapids on Loch Etive. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

Andrew isn’t the only one to have had the hotel as part of his life.

Lauren – who traded in her work at popular Oban venues Cuan Mor and The Fishhouse to be a 777 trucker at Glensanda Quarry – grew up in North Connel.

She said: “I lived in Lora View for six years when my family moved up from Ayrshire.

“So I have known the hotel as long as I have known this area. ”

While everything, for now, remains broadly similar to what the previous owners were doing at the hotel – there are plans afoot to attract a new crowd.

Lauren told The P&J: “We want to open the Lochnell up to locals who might not think of this as their first place to come.

“We are planning Christmas party nights, a Guy Fawkes night, quizzes and hopefully live music.

“We are planning to breathe fresh life into the Lochnell. But we want to take our loyal customers from North Connel and the area with us.”

Lochnell committed to employing local staff

Lauren is also committed to employing local staff.

She said: “Everyone who works with us now lives locally.

“Not only has that made staff accommodation slightly easier, but it means people can work shifts with us rather than having to be full-time if that suits them better.

“I worked in hospitality management before, so I know the pressures – but we are a small team and we want the best for everyone working with us.”

Lauren has already taken on school leaver Megan Steele, 17, as a trainee chef.

Megan, who worked in the kitchen before the takeover, said: “At first I was a little bit worried that we were getting new owners, but they are great bosses.

“I have just finished my sixth year at Oban High School, and I have been offered a place to work here with progression through the training I’ll need to be a chef.

“It is a great opportunity.”

Megan Steele will be working towards cheffing exams at the Lochnell Arms Hotel.
Megan Steele will be working towards cheffing exams at the Lochnell Arms Hotel. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

Their team includes former five-star Cameron House Hotel chefs Billy and June McKinnell.

For Ricardo, it really is a whole new world.

He said: “Yesterday I was working in the kitchen for the first time, and I have worked in housekeeping.

“I am keeping on top of the places we are having redecorated in the hotel.

“I was a journalist before I moved to London and then Scotland, so I am learning a lot about the hotel trade.

“I want sustainability to be at the heart of what we do.

“So we might not be making huge sweeping changes, but we will be thinking responsibly about the environment as we go forward.”

The view from one of the 10 bedrooms in the Lochnell Arms Hotel.
The view from one of the 10 bedrooms in the Lochnell Arms Hotel. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

Adding: “We are giving the Lochnell a facelift, not a full refurbishment. We want people to have an authentic experience whether they are hotel guests or visitors.

“We want them to ‘coorie in’ and to feel welcome.

“We are the custodians of this hotel, and we want to gradually inject ideas.

“We want people to feel that this place is for them – because it is.”

 

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

More from Highlands & Islands

Michael Simpson pictured in a garden wearing a white shirt.
Have you seen Michael Simpson in Inverness? Missing 26-year-old may have travelled north
L-R: AES Solar director Campbell MacLennan, Black Isles Renewables managing director Iain Thomas, AES Solar financial director Lynn Davidson and AES Solar commercial director Jamie Di Sotto. Image: AES Solar
Moray solar panel firm acquires Dingwall heat pump specialists
Scott Mitchell died at a property in Milnafua, Alness. Image: DC Thomson/Police Scotland
Boy, 16, to stand trial accused of murdering much-loved Alness family man
Cromarty Bridge
Four times the limit A9 drink-driver was swerving across road
Black cat Alfie sitting on a window ledge.
Beauly cat owner heartbroken as 'outbreak' kills four pets in a single day
Dingwall High Street.
Readers want cocktail bar and Mexican diner to brighten up Dingwall High Street -…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jessiman guilty of voyeurism and public indecency Picture shows; Andrew Jessiman. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 07/08/2024
Ex-youth worker voyeur filmed Highland teen getting ready for bed
The patch of Culbokie wasteland poised for transformation.
Alness fisherman gets permission to build new Culbokie homes after decade-long fight to bring…
River Oich at Fort Augustus. Image: Google Maps.
Man dies after canoe tragedy at river near Fort Augustus
Overlooking The Isle of Harris Golf Club.
Woman taken to hospital after being struck by golf ball on Western Isles course

Conversation