Boy, 7, reported missing at Fyrish found

A boy, 7, reported missing at Fyrish has been found safe and well.

A major search was launched in the Alness and Evanton area earlier this evening.

It’s understood the youngster, who is a foreign tourist, was in the area with his family when he was discovered missing.

A post on a local community social media group said the boy had gone on ahead of his family during a walk, and that they expected to find him at the car park.

But when they arrived, he was not there.

A spokesperson for the coastguard confirmed to The Press and Journal earlier this evening that it was assisting Police Scotland with the search for a missing child.

The spokesperson has now confirmed the youngster has been found.

Locals head out for help search for missing child

Countless locals headed out to search for the missing boy this evening.

However one resident posted online around 9pm that mountain rescue co-ordinators had asked people to stand down, and that specialist searchers would resume the operation.