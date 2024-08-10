Boy, 7, reported missing at Fyrish found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Boy, 7, reported missing at Fyrish found

A tourist family reported that their young son was missing on Saturday evening.

By Louise Glen
Searchers were on scene this evening. Image: DC Thomson.
Searchers were on scene this evening. Image: DC Thomson.

A boy, 7, reported missing at Fyrish has been found safe and well.

A major search was launched in the Alness and Evanton area earlier this evening.

It’s understood the youngster, who is a foreign tourist, was in the area with his family when he was discovered missing.

Fyrish,,Alness,,Scotland
Fyrish Monument. Image: Shutterstock.

A post on a local community social media group said the boy had gone on ahead of his family during a walk, and that they expected to find him at the car park.

But when they arrived, he was not there.

A spokesperson for the coastguard confirmed to The Press and Journal earlier this evening that it was assisting Police Scotland with the search for a missing child.

The spokesperson has now confirmed the youngster has been found.

Locals head out for help search for missing child

Countless locals headed out to search for the missing boy this evening.

However one resident posted online around 9pm that mountain rescue co-ordinators had asked people to stand down, and that specialist searchers would resume the operation.

 

More from Highlands & Islands

The road is closed at Brodie on the westbound carriageway (
A96 reopens between Auldearn and Brodie after earlier crash
The accident has happened on the A87 at Bun Loyne.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital by helimed after 'serious collision' on A87 at Bun Loyne
Evri has a temporary issue in delivering parcels to homes on the island.
Hundreds of Skye parcels undelivered after lone Evri driver resigns
Ardblair in the Highlands. Image: Galbraith.
Modern Highland farmhouse with rooftop terrace for sale
Inverness Justice Centre.
Bleeding man spotted in Inverness garden had a screwdriver
Peter Clark, director of BASC Scotland and retired RSPB officer Brian Etheridge discuss grouse shooting ahead of the Glorious Twelfth. Image: DCT Media
Driven grouse shooting: 'No place in modern society', or a vital tradition? Locals have…
David McIntyre and John McKenzie represent both sides of the distillery row
Glen Wyvis Distillery: A 'neighbours' dispute on steroids' that shows no signs of ending
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Missing Michael Simpson traced 'safe and well'
L-R: AES Solar director Campbell MacLennan, Black Isles Renewables managing director Iain Thomas, AES Solar financial director Lynn Davidson and AES Solar commercial director Jamie Di Sotto. Image: AES Solar
Moray solar panel firm acquires Dingwall heat pump specialists
Lochnell Arms Hotel new owners Riccardo Pereira, Lauren Stewart and Andrew McPherson.
'Back to its heyday': Meet the three friends breathing new life into popular hotel…

Conversation