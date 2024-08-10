Big names, family fun and community spirit: Why Elgin crowds want MacMoray to stay

MacMoray festival-goers have pleaded for the Elgin event to remain amidst doubts about its future from next year.

Ticket holders of all ages, some as young as three weeks old, packed Cooper Park for the first day of the weekend event.

Music lovers young and old soaked up hits from the legendary Jacksons, 90s pop favourites Aqua and Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie.

May’s MacMoray is currently due to be the last, although organiser Andy Macdonald has revealed he has been contacted by groups eager to continue the fun.

And countless fans at the event have called for a way to be found to keep the popular Elgin festival alive beyond 2025.

The Press and Journal asked MacMoray crowds why they want the popular Elgin event to stay.

MacMoray entertainment for all ages

Kerri Robertson soaked up the atmosphere with son Sonny, who is nearly one, her nephew Danny, his cousin Rory and her friend Rhiannon Garbutt.

Together they enjoyed early performers Dappy and Aqua as well as the rest of the family entertainment in Cooper Park.

Kerri and Rhiannon both agreed the event has made entertainment for Moray families easier to access by being held locally.

Kerri said: “I think it’s good we have stuff like this for kids. It’s got a good feel and a nice atmosphere to it.

“I think it’s good getting in some of the older acts who maybe aren’t such big names now. It probably helps keep the prices affordable.”

Rhiannon added: “I think it’s really good for Elgin to actually host something like this. It would be a shame if it stopped.

“It’s so well attended. You can see so many people here from all different stages of life.”

Proof Elgin can host big events

Work colleagues Sandra Keith and Lynn Brannan were both attending MacMoray for the first time.

The friends enjoyed dancing to hits from Callum Beattie towards the rear of the crowd.

Despite arriving late to MacMoray, both have agreed the event has brought energy and fun to the town.

Sandra said: “The atmosphere has been great. It’s so family friendly, it’s been really nice.

“Elgin has nothing else like this. You only need to look around to see the money it will be generating for businesses this weekend.”

Lynn added: “Events like this bring everyone together. It would be a shame if it stopped.”

‘MacMoray needs extra support to continue’

Joanna McKnockiter spent the afternoon with friends at MacMoray and was in no doubt the event should continue.

And she called for extra support to be given to the festival to ensure it was not lost to the area.

Joanna said: “It’s lovely for families. It’s so good to see people of all ages together at an event like this. It’s lovely to see the community come together.

“I think it should continue, and I think Moray Council need to look at how they can support it.

“I think there’s been a lot of rules and regulations the event has had to deal with. You obviously need rules and regulations, but I think the event could be helped instead of making it difficult for them.”

‘MacMoray brings everyone in Elgin together’

Jacob Buchan has attended several MacMorays and has also worked at previous festivals.

Attending this weekend as a fan, he believes the event has only got better since it launched onto the Elgin scene in 2022.

Jacob said: “It’s just the vibes it bring. Every time there is always new acts and it just seems to get better and better.

“It brings everyone together. I know people travel here for it, so it’s good for tourism too.

“I think 100% it needs to continue. I was gutted when I heard Easter is going to be the last one.”

‘MacMoray brings entertainment to Elgin’

Couple Jodie Brice and Ewan Fisher attended with friend Nathan Hunt.

All three agreed bringing well known music artists to Elgin has been

Jodie said: “It’s the diversity of artists that makes it so good. I really wanted to see The Vamps, but there’s so much more.

“You bump into so many people you know here too.”

Ewan said: “It’s brought a bit of life to the area. It’s good to have events like this on the doorstep without having to travel to Inverness or the Central Belt.”

Nathan added: “There’s not much else to do in Elgin. It’s been really good though, it brings people together.”

Read more from MacMoray and Elgin