‘A very happy ending to a scary evening’: Community and rescuers praised after missing boy found at Fyrish

Locals and rescue teams have been praised for the “amazing effort” in finding a seven-year-old who went missing at Fyrish.

A major search was launched in the area on Saturday evening after the youngster disappeared while he and his family made their way back to the car park.

The family were foreign tourists who spoke little English, but thankfully came across a local resident who called for help.

Annelie Graham, who helps run the We Are Evanton Facebook group, revealed on Saturday night that it was her daughter who came across the family in distress at around 5pm.

Annelie issued an appeal online and countless locals travelled to Fyrish to help.

The police were contacted around 7pm, after his parents desperately searched the area for more than an hour themselves.

Thankfully, following a four hour search, the young boy – known only as Gabrielos from Lithuania – was found safe and well around 9pm.

Missing youngster found ‘safe and well and is smiling’

Community group, Emergency Community Rescue, were involved in the search

In a statement, the group said “various assets” were deployed and that there was “great teamwork” with other agencies.

They gave special thanks to Wexford K9 Search & Rescue Scotland for immediately responding with trained dogs, The Place for offering them a ‘hub’, Highland 4X4 for its immediate response, and – “last but not least” CSR Drone SAR who provided valuable experience.

The group added: “We are delighted to say that he has been found safe and well and is smiling. So a very happy ending to a scary evening.”

‘He must have been so happy to see a friendly face’

Today, Annelie from Evanton praised the police, mountain rescue, ambulance and coastguard for their efforts.

She also said a “massive thank you” for the help offered by the community in searching for the missing boy.

“The emergency services turned out in force and were incredibly quick once contacted,” she said.

“And, of course, to the literally hundreds of local folk who dropped everything to scour every inch of Fyrish. Along with the heartfelt messages of hope from those who wanted to come but could not manage.

“The poor wee boy must have been so happy to see a friendly face and be reunited with his family after a good four hours of being lost.

“What an amazing effort everyone – the kindness if you all is outstanding.”

Missing boy was located ‘safe and well’

The coastguard team which was involved in the search said: “HM Coastguard were called to assist Police Scotland with a report of a missing person at Alness, Scotland.

“The alarm was raised at 7.20pm yesterday evening, Saturday August 10.

“HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, Dundee Mountain Rescue Team and Dornoch, Cromarty and Inverness Coastguard Rescue Teams (CRTs) were called to assist.”

Adding: “The search was stood down at 9.10pm, after the person was located safe and well.”