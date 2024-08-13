Rolex worth £5,000 stolen from Highland hotel

A watch worth around £5,000 was stolen from a hotel in the far north of the Highlands last month, it has been revealed.

The men’s Rolex – which is described as being a Rolex Oyster Perpetual with a silver bracelet and shiny silver face – was stolen from a room at the Royal Hotel in Thurso on July 27.

Police are appealing for information about its whereabouts, after it was stolen between 6.20pm and 6.40pm on the last Saturday of July in the hotel, which is located in the Caithness town’s Traill Street.

People with information about the missing Swiss luxury watch are urged to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, referencing CR/0275321/24.