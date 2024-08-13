Woman hospitalised and man charged after A9 crash

A woman has been hospitalised and a man charged after a two-vehicle crash on the A9.

Emergency services were called to the Inverness to Thurso road at about 5.45pm on Monday.

The incident involved a car and a motorbike and took place south of Alness near the Skiach junction.

Following the crash, a woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Man charged after A9 crash near Skiach junction

Police have also confirmed a man has been charged in connection.

He will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 5.45pm on Monday, August 12, we were called to a road crash involving a car and a motorbike on the A9 near the Skiach junction.

“Emergency services attended and one woman has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“One man has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”