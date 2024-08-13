Tyre marks on green after driver cruises across Fort William golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tyre marks on green after driver cruises across Fort William golf course

The club captain says it will take weeks to repair the surface.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Tyre marks are visible across one of the greens at the Fort William course. Image: Sinclair Gunn
Tyre marks are visible across one of the greens at the Fort William course. Image: Sinclair Gunn

A Highland golf course has been damaged after a car was driven across one of the greens.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened at the Fort William Golf Club between Thursday, August 8 and Friday, August 9.

Club captain Sinclair Gunn told the Press and Journal that a car was driven around the 12th green of the course at some point between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The 66-year-old explained that this caused “damage” that will take several weeks to repair.

Photos shared by the captain show tyre marks clearly visible around the hole’s flag.

Driver vandalises Fort William Golf Club

Mr Gunn said that the driver sneaked into the course after someone forgot to close one of the gates.

He explained that the incident is “very inconvenient”.

He said: “People expect to see greens in pristine conditions but will instead be seeing tyre marks, which is not very nice.

The car caused “severe damage” to the golf course. Image: Sinclair Gunn

“It is very inconvenient as it is also the end of the season and it’s going to take weeks to recover from the damage.”

None of the six club cameras caught the driver

Despite having six cameras around the club, none of them caught the car trespassing on to the course.

Mr Gunn, who is originally from Wick, explained: “Believe it or not, we have six cameras.

“They get every single individual walking about, but they cannot not pick up a car moving.

The club captain said he is “disappointed” by the incident. Image: Sinclair Gunn

“We’re looking to install new cameras this week that record 24/7 instead of motion sensors.”

He concluded: “I’m very disappointed that someone local would do something like that.

“We’re a small club and money is tight.”

Police hunt for driver who damaged Fort William golf course

A post shared by police on their Facebook reads: “Police in Fort William are appealing for information in relation to damage caused at Fort William Golf Course between Thursday 8th August 2024 and Friday 9th August 2024 where a vehicle has driven onto the course and caused significant damage.

