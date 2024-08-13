Tyre marks on green after driver cruises across Fort William golf course

A Highland golf course has been damaged after a car was driven across one of the greens.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened at the Fort William Golf Club between Thursday, August 8 and Friday, August 9.

Club captain Sinclair Gunn told the Press and Journal that a car was driven around the 12th green of the course at some point between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The 66-year-old explained that this caused “damage” that will take several weeks to repair.

Photos shared by the captain show tyre marks clearly visible around the hole’s flag.

Driver vandalises Fort William Golf Club

Mr Gunn said that the driver sneaked into the course after someone forgot to close one of the gates.

He explained that the incident is “very inconvenient”.

He said: “People expect to see greens in pristine conditions but will instead be seeing tyre marks, which is not very nice.

“It is very inconvenient as it is also the end of the season and it’s going to take weeks to recover from the damage.”

None of the six club cameras caught the driver

Despite having six cameras around the club, none of them caught the car trespassing on to the course.

Mr Gunn, who is originally from Wick, explained: “Believe it or not, we have six cameras.

“They get every single individual walking about, but they cannot not pick up a car moving.

“We’re looking to install new cameras this week that record 24/7 instead of motion sensors.”

He concluded: “I’m very disappointed that someone local would do something like that.

“We’re a small club and money is tight.”

Police hunt for driver who damaged Fort William golf course

A post shared by police on their Facebook reads: “Police in Fort William are appealing for information in relation to damage caused at Fort William Golf Course between Thursday 8th August 2024 and Friday 9th August 2024 where a vehicle has driven onto the course and caused significant damage.